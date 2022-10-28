Read full article on original website
B2C2 Launches Options Trading for OTC Crypto Market
B2C2, a cryptocurrency market-maker owned by Japan’s SBI Holdings, has expanded its offerings with the addition of electronic options trading for the over-the-counter (OTC) crypto market. Announced on Monday, the new feature is being offered through the company’s Single Dealer Platform. “Providing our clients with the ability to...
Bitget Presents "Insights" Social Trading Platform
Bitget, a major cryptocurrency platform, announced on Monday the newest addition to its trading offering dubbed 'Bitget Insights'. The new feature incorporates a social media platform with trading insights from verified traders and offers the social trading experience to Bitget crypto exchange users. To ensure that users get high-quality opinions...
Hong Kong Decides on Rules for Crypto ETFs
One of the Four Asian Tigers, Hong Kong, is now set to allow crypto investments to retail and institutional investors, and it has unveiled plans for regulations. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) confirmed its intentions to launch a consultation paper with proposed guidelines and regulatory rules for cryptocurrencies or, as officially called, virtual assets (VA).
Credit Suisse Plans to Raise $4b as a Part of "Radical Restructure"
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), a Swiss banking giant, has revealed how it intends to raise 4 billion Swiss francs to resolve one of the biggest crises in the institution's 166-year history. The bank reported a quarterly loss of $4 billion last week and touted the need for a "radical restructuring." As...
Galin Georgiev Joins OANDA as Head of Product Operations
Galin Georgiev has left PrimeXM to join the London office of OANDA, one of the largest forex and CFDs trading brands, as the Head of Product Operations. “After 3 busy & fun years in Cyprus 🇨🇾 at PrimeXM - Financial Technology, I moved back to London 🇬🇧 and joined OANDA team,” Georgiev wrote in a Linkedin post.
Caution sets in after risk rally as Fed in focus
Stocks wobble at start of FOMC week following surprise tech rebound. Dollar edges up as rate hike expectations strengthen again. Pound and aussie slip ahead of BoE and RBA decisions, commodities struggle. Equities in another show of resiliency. US futures slipped early on Monday and European shares were mixed as...
Australia Opens Consultation on Capital Market Resilience
The Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC ) informed on Monday that the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) opened the second round of public consultations regarding market resilience in response to its 'market outage' report published in November 2021. Applications will be accepted until December 2022. Meanwhile, the third and final...
Gemini Launches Its Crypto Services in Six European Countries
The countries are Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Czechia, Latvia, and Liechtenstein. Gemini recently gained a VASP status in Ireland. Gemini, an American cryptocurrency exchange, has launched in six new countries in Europe. These are Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Czechia, Latvia, and Liechtenstein, Gillian Lynch, Gemini’s Head of Ireland and European Union, announced...
AMF, Lucera, Integral and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Now at the end of October, we see much fewer executive roles this week most likely due to the digital winter and its effect on the Forex, Crypto and Fintech universe. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Capital Wallet Wins Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider Award at Forex Expo Dubai
Leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants, traders and transactions, Capital Wallet, was recognised as the “Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider” at the Forex Expo, held on October 19-20, 2022, at the World Trade Centre, Dubai. This is a huge win for the company, since the awards are based on votes by industry peers.
Harnessing Advanced Security Capabilities in an Evolving World
The fintech industry has seen a wide range of new technological innovations, changes, and threats over the past few years. Finance Magnates spoke with Yuri Hefetz, CEO of Easy Technologies for his in-depth perspective on an evolving industry and his company’s role within it. You are no stranger to...
