Bank OZK Relocating NYC Offices To 280 Park Avenue

Bank OZK will relocate its New York City office from 1 Rockefeller Plaza to 280 Park Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The Little Rock, Ark.-based bank signed a 10-year lease for 8,936 square feet on the the 28th floor of landlords SL Green Realty and Vornado Realty Trust’s Park Avenue complex, according to tenant broker Savills. Savills did not immediately disclose the asking rent.
Vornado Puts Penn Station Area Redevelopment Plans on Hold for 2023

Vornado Realty Trust’s plans for the Penn District are not clear for takeoff, with CEO Steven Roth blaming the decision to hold off on new developments around Pennsylvania Station on a change in “headwinds.”. During a Tuesday conference call, Roth simply stated Vornado would hit pause on all...
Webster Bank Lends $50M on Hudson Valley Multifamily Build

Farrell Communities has secured $50 million in construction financing for its planned new multifamily development in New York’s Hudson Valley, Commercial Observer can first report. Webster Bank supplied the nonrecourse loan for Farrell to build its Hudson Place at Overlook Farms project in Newburgh, N.Y., on a 32-acre site...
Financial Tenants and New Eatery Headed to 277 Park Avenue

A bevy of financial tenants, including M&T Bank and a new restaurant from chef David Burke, are headed to 277 Park Avenue. In the largest of the seven deals, M&T took 93,000 square feet on the 24th through 27th floors to relocate its regional headquarters from 350 Park Avenue in the first half of 2023, the New York Post first reported.
Office Leasing in Manhattan Drops 40 Percent From September to October

As if Halloween wasn’t scary enough, Manhattan’s office market just got a little more terrifying. Manhattan saw 1.59 million square feet of office leased last month, a 40 percent drop from September and the lowest monthly total since May 2021, according to a report from Colliers. The borough’s...
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Lends $143M on Billy Macklowe’s Park Slope Project

A joint venture between The William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners has nabbed $142.9 million of construction financing to build a mixed-use development in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank provided the loan for the JV’s planned project at 120 Fifth Avenue that formerly housed a Key Foods...
Valley National Bank Lends $32M on Resi Tower at Harlem NYCHA Site

Grid Group and its investment partner Lefkas Realty have sealed $32 million of construction financing to build a mixed-use residential tower development at a public housing site in West Harlem, according to property records. Valley National Bank supplied the loan for the partnership’s planned 26-story project on 1440 Amsterdam Avenue,...
Landlord Sues HPD for Allegedly Revoking 421a Tax Benefit Without Warning

The former owner of a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, apartment building wants the city to pay its taxes, not the other way around. Landlord Grand Slam Brooklyn sued the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the New York City Department of Finance for allegedly revoking its lucrative 421a tax benefit at 276 Grand Street without proper warning, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York County Supreme Court.
Women’s Razor Maker Billie Renews in SoHo

Women’s razor company Billie Inc. will scrape by in SoHo a little while longer. The direct-to-consumer shave product manufacturer inked a one-year renewal for 12,875 square feet on the fourth floor of 100 Crosby Street, on the corner of Prince Street, according to landlord GFP Real Estate. GFP declined to provide the asking rent in the deal.
Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey

Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon

After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.
1 Hotel Central Park is a Verdant Manhattan Haven

To craft an oasis of lush greenery within the concrete jungle of Manhattan is no casual feat. One block proximity to the south entrance of splendid Central Park certainly aids in the effort, as does a holistic commitment to biophilic design, yet the city’s hustle and bustle naturally infiltrates this urban retreat. 1 Hotel Central Park represents the best of both New York’s vibrancy and its guests’ desire for sanctuary. A sylvan haven within the beating heart of New York, the luxe hotel’s stunning, three-story living wall exterior – comprised of individually planted pots of English ivy – hints at the environmental ethos within.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
A decade after Sandy, Manhattan’s flood barrier is finally in sight — sort of

When Superstorm Sandy made landfall on October 29, 2012, it pushed 13 feet of storm surge into New York City's harbor, sweeping across the Brooklyn and Queens waterfronts and wiping entire neighborhoods off the map in Staten Island. Flooding knocked out power in Lower Manhattan, plunging downtown into near-total darkness as water rushed through the streets. The storm caused $19 billion in damages in the city alone, and it was clear that future storms could be even worse unless something changed.
‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul

Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
Sunday Summary: Don’t Be Afraid, It’s Just Halloween!

Tomorrow is All Hallow’s Eve. Candy. Ghosts and goblins. Michael Myers marathons on AMC. Rowdy teenagers TP’ing the sycamore outside your house. Parties with drunk people wearing “sexy pizza slice” costumes. (For professional theatrical costumes we heard Eric Winterling just took space at 520 Eighth Avenue.) Your kid playing “Monster Mash” on Siri on repeat.
