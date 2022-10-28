Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMBF
Car crash into utility pole shuts down lanes on Highway 57 in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed on Tuesday morning after crews said a car crashed into a utility pole in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. Monday to Hwy. 57 and Bright Road. HCFR said no injuries have been reported. Utility crews...
WMBF
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Carolina Forest area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 3761 Renee Drive at around 5:25 p.m. An online search of the address matches it...
WMBF
Georgetown County deputies discover multiple dead, distressed cows in pasture; warrants obtained
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for an Andrew Area resident after calls of roaming cows the street led to the discovery of dead and distressed cattle. Deputies were called to a property off Hardee Street in the Andrews area on...
WMBF
wpde.com
wpde.com
18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler was stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries were reported. Drivers were asked to avoid the area...
WMBF
Conway police investigate shots fired into home on Halloween night
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Conway home suffered a trick rather than a treat on Halloween night. Police were called around 10:30 p.m. Monday to a house on Holly Loop, which is off Cates Bay Road for reports of shots fired. An incident report shows that when officers arrived,...
WMBF
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man posing as a maintenance worker at a Myrtle Beach held a person at knifepoint and robbed them, according to an arrest warrant. Officers were called on Sunday to a motel room located at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the listed address for the Days Inn.
WMBF
4 detained after 1 injured in Florence shooting, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are in custody after one person was shot in Florence Monday afternoon, police say. According to Florence police, a shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. at Kershaw and Kemp. Responding officers found one person had been shot and applied a tourniquet until EMS arrived...
Shots fired at Robeson County deputies during pursuit linked to series of store alarms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — At least one sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a residential area before Robeson County deputies called off a pursuit that started while they were investigating a series of alarm calls at stores in the southern part of the county, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said. […]
wpde.com
Crews investigating house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a residential structure fire in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to a home at 2:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle. Officials said the fire was mostly contained to the garage area and...
WMBF
Coroner identifies driver killed in Georgetown County log truck accident
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a log truck in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m.
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
WMBF
1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
wpde.com
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
WMBF
Free parking season returns to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting on Tuesday, drivers won’t have to pay to park in the Myrtle Beach city limits. The free parking season in the city runs from Nov. 1 through March 1, 2023. Parking meters east of Kings Highway will be deactivated and removed for...
