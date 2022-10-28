ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WMBF

SCHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Florence County on Saturday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S.C. 403 near Creek Road, just south of Timmonsville.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler was stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries were reported. Drivers were asked to avoid the area...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

4 detained after 1 injured in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are in custody after one person was shot in Florence Monday afternoon, police say. According to Florence police, a shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. at Kershaw and Kemp. Responding officers found one person had been shot and applied a tourniquet until EMS arrived...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a residential structure fire in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to a home at 2:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle. Officials said the fire was mostly contained to the garage area and...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Free parking season returns to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting on Tuesday, drivers won’t have to pay to park in the Myrtle Beach city limits. The free parking season in the city runs from Nov. 1 through March 1, 2023. Parking meters east of Kings Highway will be deactivated and removed for...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

