Panasonic aims for at least 30 GWh of batteries at new Kansas factory expected to supply Tesla
Panasonic announced today that it aims to produce 30 GWh of battery cells during the first phase of its new Kansas factory expected to supply Tesla’s vehicle production. Earlier this summer, Panasonic announced plans to build a new battery cell factory in Kansas to supply Tesla with more battery cells.
Formula E racing chips will power future Jaguar Land Rover EVs
Jaguar Land Rover has entered into a new strategic partnership with semiconductor maker Wolfspeed (WOLF) to use its chips to power its next generation of EVs. This is not the first business partnership between Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Wolfspeed. The chip maker has been supplying its silicon carbide semiconductors to the Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E for use in its powertrain since 2017.
NIO EV deliveries climbed 174% YOY in October to 10,059 but fell from September
Chinese EV leader NIO (NIO) reported 10,059 deliveries of its electric models in October 2022. Although NIO’s deliveries are up over 174% from October last year, it’s a slight dip from last month. A sign of what’s to come in the Chinese EV market? Or just another speed bump on the way to rapid EV adoption?
Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta update with high-level changes
Tesla is starting to release a new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update that includes many high-level changes that should positively impact performance. FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.
Tesla is still looking for a leader at Gigafactory Texas
Tesla is still looking to hire a person to be in charge of the entire Gigafactory Texas – a role often known as a plant director. The search comes amid Tesla trying to ramp up production at the factory, but the company remains vague about the current output. Over...
Dodge performance parts boost future muscle car EVs horsepower with 800V Banshee system
Dodge’s performance parts portfolio, or Dodge Direct Connection as it’s called, unveiled an idea of what we can expect for six of the nine power levels in its upcoming EV muscle car set to begin production in 2024. The legendary muscle car is going fully electric as Stellantis-owned...
Ford electric vehicles are powering a new Halloween experience with V2L tech
Ford’s electric vehicles are winning over the hearts of long-time Ford fans with an upgraded driving experience and new capabilities. EV owners are using their vehicles’ frunks and added technology such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) to upgrade their Halloween festivities, taking trick or treating to the next level. This Halloween, a few Ford EV owners showcased the innovative features and added benefits of going electric.
Tesla Bot showcases its strength by lifting a piano with a single motor
Tesla has showcased the strength of its actuator technology for Tesla Bot, its humanoid robot, by having a single leg actuator of the robot lift an entire piano. Part of the logic for Tesla to venture into creating a humanoid robot, which doesn’t seem aligned with its mission to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy and transport, was that the automaker felt like its vehicles were already “robots on wheels.”
We visited ECD Automotive’s new facility where it’s building electric Jaguar E-Types with Tesla motors
After visiting ECD Automotive Design’s original footprint in Florida earlier this year, the custom EV conversion specialists invited us back for a tour of its its new 100,000 square-foot facility up the street. It’s here that the company is setting up a second assembly line to build all-electric versions of the Jaguar E-Type to join all the classic Land Rovers it has been converting for years.
Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer falls to new low of $96 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to get your yard prepped for fall and winter? Well, blast away that final layer of pollen that’s lingering around with the Sun Joe 2030PSI electric pressure washer that’s on sale for $96 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Without the need of gas or oil, this electric pressure washer has two power options depending on what you’re cleaning, making it quite versatile. Normally $120 there, We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Gates Carbon Drive reveals new Moto X5 belts, making electric motorcycles even more silent
Gates Carbon Drive is a global leader in belt drives used to replace chains on two-wheeled vehicles like bikes, scooters, and motorcycles. The company’s new Gates Carbon Drive Moto X5 product line was just introduced this morning, helping make already quiet electric motorcycles even quieter. Gates Moto X5 belt...
Meet the UK’s fastest EV charger: 62 miles of range in 3 minutes
UK charging network operator Gridserve has installed a 360 kW-capable electric vehicle charger – which the company claims is the UK’s fastest – at its pioneering electric forecourt in Braintree, Essex. Gridserve has branded the Terra 360, made by ABB, as “High Power.” The company says the...
Blink Charging creates an effortless EV charging experience with new Plug&Charge tech
Blink Charging (BLNK), one of the leading EV charging companies across North America and Europe, is unleashing Plug&Charge technology to make an effortless experience, prompting further zero-emission adoption. Since its foundation in 2009, Blink Charging has grown into an EV charging powerhouse. The accelerating pace of electric vehicle adoption over...
XPeng’s G9 arrives as first unmodified, mass-produced EV to qualify for autonomous robotaxi testing
Just over a month after officially launching its G9 SUV in China, XPeng Motors has announced its latest EV has received a permit for autonomous driving tests on public roads. According to the Chinese automaker, the G9 is the first unmodified, mass-produced commercial vehicle to qualify for such tests and is on its way to implementing an XPeng robotaxi network in the future.
Use this 20W solar panel to run off-grid lights and more for just $34 (New low) in New Green Deals
If you have off-grid shed lights, a boat, or even just a watering setup, then today’s New Green Deal is a solid option to run those items. Designed to output up to 20W of power, this solar panel is on sale for $34 at Amazon, which saves $10 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. 20W will be plenty of power to run lightweight things like garden watering systems or other items like that, making this a solid off-grid option on a budget. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
GMC announces HUMMER EV electric bike with all-wheel-drive to complement electric supertruck
The massively excessive GMC HUMMER EV is known as a “supertruck,” and now the automaker is announcing a “super e-bike” to go with it. The newly unveiled GMC HUMMER EV ALL-WHEEL DRIVE EBIKE will serve as a companion vehicle for the massive electric truck. The new...
Lectric XP 3.0 launched as most affordable 2-passenger e-bike, and we got the first ride [Video]
Phoenix-based electric bicycle brand Lectric eBikes has just unveiled its newest model, the Lectric XP 3.0. Full of new features and updated components, it’s set to likely become one of the best-selling electric bikes in the country. That’s because the Lectric XP 3.0 is now replacing the Lectric XP...
An electric bike that looks (and rides) like an electric motorcycle: G-FORCE ZM review
The G-FORCE ZM electric bike is one of those e-bikes that borrows heavily from motorcycle styling while maintaining its street-legal status as an electric bicycle. But the motorcycle influence doesn’t just run skin deep; it’s also got a powerful ride to match. G-FORCE ZM tech specs. Motor: 750W...
Scientific study shows how much traffic increases when e-bikes and e-scooters are banned
A study published last week in the scientific journal Nature Energy studied the effects of traffic and travel time in a city when micromobility options like electric scooters and e-bikes are banned. The results documented exactly how much traffic increased as a result of people switching back to personal cars instead of smaller, more urban-appropriate vehicles.
