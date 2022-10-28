ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative of the victim was following the stolen vehicle.

Marcos Garcia, 22, was found to be the driver and as he attempted to flee from the witness he collided with a cement wall near the westbound entrance of Bridge Street, according to police.

After attempting to flee on foot, Garcia was arrested near the 500 block of Yolo Street and is facing charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence, according to police.

