LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man was arrested by Lakewood police officers and handcuffed after a witness called 911 to report a 'rife' that fell out of his car in the area of Clifton Avenue. Reports filled Lakewood blog sites that an armed man was chased through downtown Lakewood carrying a rifle. It turns out the man was moving around items in his car, and a toy gun fell out. A passerby called the police. After the report, multiple Lakewood police cruisers were seen speeding through downtown Lakewood. Dozens of police officers engaged the man on Clifton Avenue with their guns

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO