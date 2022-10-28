Read full article on original website
Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after killing his wife and leaving her body alongside a road in Monmouth County. Prosecutors allege Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River murdered his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. and dumped her body early Sunday morning at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said police discovered the body of a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township The post Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection appeared first on Shore News Network.
5 Years Later, Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged for Allegedly Robbing Business of $700,000 Cash
Nearly five years to the day after the alleged crime, authorities say a man from Ocean County has been arrested and charged with robbing a check-cashing business that netted $700,000. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago says 41-year-old Travis A. Bryant of Jackson is facing first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and...
Watch: Innocent man detained, at gunpoint handcuffed after witness spots ‘rifle’ in car in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man was arrested by Lakewood police officers and handcuffed after a witness called 911 to report a ‘rife’ that fell out of his car in the area of Clifton Avenue. Reports filled Lakewood blog sites that an armed man was chased through downtown Lakewood carrying a rifle. It turns out the man was moving around items in his car, and a toy gun fell out. A passerby called the police. After the report, multiple Lakewood police cruisers were seen speeding through downtown Lakewood. Dozens of police officers engaged the man on Clifton Avenue with their guns The post Watch: Innocent man detained, at gunpoint handcuffed after witness spots ‘rifle’ in car in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
Egg Harbor Township morning car crash leaves 3 teens hospitalized
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crash on Tuesday morning left three local 17-year-olds hospitalized, according to township police. All three Egg Harbor Township High School students were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road. As the vehicle headed west toward the intersection with...
Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say
A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
Crossing guard hit by vehicle at high school in Ocean Township, NJ
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A crossing guard for the high school along West Park Avenue was hit by a vehicle and transported to a local hospital on Halloween, according to police. The crossing guard was struck Monday afternoon by a vehicle near the eastern driveway of Ocean Township High...
Real-life terror: Stabbing at Parsippany, NJ ‘Chiller Expo’
Investigators are revealing more details about an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Parsippany-Troy Hills. A man has been arrested on charges of attacking and stabbing a private security officer during an altercation involving other convention attendees. The Morris County Prosecutor confirms David C. Knestrick, age 47, of Norwalk,...
2 hospitalized after Halloween hit-and-run in North Plainfield, NJ
NORTH PLAINFIELD — A woman and a boy were struck by a hit-and-run driver while trick-or-treating on Monday night. The pair, age 21 and 6, were struck around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place, according to North Plainfield police Capt. Alan McKay. They were taken to a trauma center for treatment of their injuries.
Central Jersey Teen Charged With Raping 68-Year-Old Woman In Her Home: Prosecutor
A teenager was taken into custody and charged with "an act of juvenile delinquency" for raping a senior citizen, authorities said. If committed as an adult, the charges would be aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary and theft, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Daniel Plumacker of the Sayreville Police Department.
Bayonne, NJ driver runs over worker, almost hits cop fleeing
BAYONNE — A man who hit a garbage truck worker nearly struck a police sergeant as he fled the scene in his vehicle Friday morning. Police Capt. Eric Amato said James Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, struck a worker on a garbage truck around 10:35 a.m. while he was collecting trash on West 49th Street.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Two New Jersey police officers shot, officers search door-to-door for suspect
At least two New Jersey police officers have been shot by a gunman, possibly on a roof, according to media reports.
Armed man showed rifle to Skillman, NJ Wawa worker before SWAT standoff, cops say
MONTGOMERY — A Skillman man took out an AR-15 rifle in a Wawa parking lot before fleeing and barricading himself in his home, according to Somerset County prosecutors. Joshua Kinney, 27, is accused of bringing the firearm to the Wawa on Route 206 and showing it to an employee early Saturday morning. Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said this triggered an hours-long investigation and standoff with SWAT.
Two-Car Crash Leaves Man Entrapped
LACEY – A man was trapped in an overturned car after a crash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue. According to police, 20-year-old Sarah Brennan of Ocean Township was traveling east on Lacey Road in her 2007 Toyota Yaris when 20-year-old Eric Seagle of Toms River, driving his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left turn from the westbound lane of Lacey Road onto Newark Avenue.
Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash
HOLMDEL, NJ – A man fleeing police in a stolen car attempted to carjack several drivers after exiting his crashed vehicle that had just burst into flames. According to police, Justin F. Chacon, 33, with addresses in Old Bridge and Brooklyn, was charged with three counts of first-degree Carjacking and single counts of third-degree Motor Vehicle Theft, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Resisting Arrest. The incident happened on Route 35 early Wednesday morning. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Holmdel Township Police Department The post Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Two alleged thieves from Minnesota have been arrested and charged after stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV along Dugan Lane, according to police. The defendants were conducting their criminal activity out of a large white box truck, authorities say. Police were tipped by reports of...
‘Criminal matter’ at NJ Chiller Expo under investigation
PARSIPPANY-TROy HILLS — A "criminal matter" stemming from an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo at the Hilton Parsippany on Sunday afternoon is under investigation by Morris County law enforcement. Organizers said on their Facebook page that Parsippany-Troy Hills police and the Morris County Sheriff's Office are investigating the...
Man fell through ceiling, stole $700K from N.J. check-cashing business, authorities say
A New Jersey man was charged almost exactly five years after allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in West Long Branch, authorities announced Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun. The West Long Branch...
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
Crews respond to chemical tank fire, explosion at South Jersey paving company
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
