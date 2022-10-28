ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Shore News Network

Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after killing his wife and leaving her body alongside a road in Monmouth County. Prosecutors allege Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River murdered his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. and dumped her body early Sunday morning at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said police discovered the body of a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township The post Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Watch: Innocent man detained, at gunpoint handcuffed after witness spots ‘rifle’ in car in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man was arrested by Lakewood police officers and handcuffed after a witness called 911 to report a ‘rife’ that fell out of his car in the area of Clifton Avenue. Reports filled Lakewood blog sites that an armed man was chased through downtown Lakewood carrying a rifle. It turns out the man was moving around items in his car, and a toy gun fell out. A passerby called the police. After the report, multiple Lakewood police cruisers were seen speeding through downtown Lakewood. Dozens of police officers engaged the man on Clifton Avenue with their guns The post Watch: Innocent man detained, at gunpoint handcuffed after witness spots ‘rifle’ in car in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say

A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Armed man showed rifle to Skillman, NJ Wawa worker before SWAT standoff, cops say

MONTGOMERY — A Skillman man took out an AR-15 rifle in a Wawa parking lot before fleeing and barricading himself in his home, according to Somerset County prosecutors. Joshua Kinney, 27, is accused of bringing the firearm to the Wawa on Route 206 and showing it to an employee early Saturday morning. Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said this triggered an hours-long investigation and standoff with SWAT.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two-Car Crash Leaves Man Entrapped

LACEY – A man was trapped in an overturned car after a crash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue. According to police, 20-year-old Sarah Brennan of Ocean Township was traveling east on Lacey Road in her 2007 Toyota Yaris when 20-year-old Eric Seagle of Toms River, driving his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left turn from the westbound lane of Lacey Road onto Newark Avenue.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash

HOLMDEL, NJ – A man fleeing police in a stolen car attempted to carjack several drivers after exiting his crashed vehicle that had just burst into flames. According to police, Justin F. Chacon, 33, with addresses in Old Bridge and Brooklyn, was charged with three counts of first-degree Carjacking and single counts of third-degree Motor Vehicle Theft, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Resisting Arrest. The incident happened on Route 35 early Wednesday morning. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Holmdel Township Police Department The post Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

