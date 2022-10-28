Read full article on original website
A non-interview with Tim Michels: Where he stands on the issues and the questions that remain
How do you do an interview without the person you’re supposed to be interviewing?. It’s a question WUWM has been grappling with as some Wisconsin politicians have been increasingly unwilling to speak with us. On Lake Effect, you'll hear from the Democratic politicians running for three big offices in Wisconsin: governor, U.S. senator, and attorney general. But you won’t be hearing from any of the Republican candidates, including Tim Michels.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses his policies and his hopes for another term
With Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections fast approaching, candidates are making their cases for why they should lead the state into the future. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is running for reelection and joins Lake Effect to talk about his policy proposals and what he hopes to do with another term in office.
"Choose Reason Over Treason" Signs Now All Over Wisconsin
Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. “Those who forget good and evil and seek only to know the facts are more likely to achieve...
Republican running to be state treasurer wants the office to stay in its lane
The Republican candidate for state treasurer said he knows the job lacks many duties, and he wants to keep it that way. John Leiber is a real estate attorney from Racine. Discussing his campaign on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" recently, Leiber said a 2018 referendum on keeping the state treasurer’s office did not mean voters wanted to expand the powers of the office.
If elected, Tim Michels says he'd consider breaking up the DNR. He wouldn't be the first Wisconsin Republican to try.
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels’ proposal to break up the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is being welcomed by one former Republican lawmaker who floated a similar idea years ago. At the same time, a former DNR secretary argues splitting up the agency would cost more and provide less service.
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a "test case."Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Monday where a judge found probable cause to proceed with the case and set a $500 signature bond.According to a criminal complaint, Buzzell, a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member, posted a photo of his completed April ballot on his Facebook page. It resulted in a voter fraud charge that includes a maximum 3...
Blatant racism, tokenism and stereotypes follow candidates of color running for office
People of color are more visible in politics now than in previous years, but there are still gaps. History continues to be made as some people of color win seats that have consistently been held by white politicians. For example, in Wisconsin, only three Black Americans have ever held statewide office. One of them is current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the first Black man to hold the title.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
DNR crayfish case results in first criminal convictions under Wisconsin’s invasive species law
(WFRV) – The first-ever criminal conviction under Wisconsin’s invasive species law, relating to the importation of live red swamp crayfish was announced on October 31. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and it states that the investigation was launched in 2020 after several grocery stores were selling live red swamp crayfish.
Capitol Notes: The final full week campaign sprint edition!
Former President Barack Obama visited Milwaukee to promote Wisconsin Democrats on the Nov. 8th ballot. How'd he do?. Plus, all those Democrats and their Republican opponents are madly campaigning on their own. What's their final message? Answers on this week's Capitol Notes, with WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross.
The Battlegrounds: Wisconsin Governor
Wisconsin, one of the nation’s most consistently competitive states in politics, hosts a hotly contested gubernatorial race this year between Democrat Tony Evers, who’s seeking his second term in office, and Republican businessman Tim Michels. The gubernatorial election will have a big impact on state politics, because Wisconsin’s...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
Wisconsin 2022 elections: What are the most important races in Wisconsin?
2022 is an important election year in Wisconsin: we have races for Governor, U.S. Senator, State Attorney General and State Secretary of State - not to mention hundreds of local races.
Wisconsin 2022 elections: How are ballots counted in Wisconsin?
With the 2022 election almost upon us in Wisconsin, here's what you need to know about how your ballot gets counted.
Tuesday 11/01/22: gubernatorial candidates, sober living needs, net-zero emissions study
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Governor Tony Evers about what he plans to do in office, and explore the policy positions of candidate Tim Michels. Then, hear about the increased need for sober living facilities and the kind of support they’re seeking. Plus, we look at a new study that explores what Wisconsin could do to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Obama says 'democracy is at stake' in midterm elections as he campaigns in Wisconsin
Former President Barack Obama took part in a campaign event today for Democratic candidates Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in Milwaukee.Oct. 30, 2022.
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
