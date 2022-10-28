ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wuwm.com

A non-interview with Tim Michels: Where he stands on the issues and the questions that remain

How do you do an interview without the person you’re supposed to be interviewing?. It’s a question WUWM has been grappling with as some Wisconsin politicians have been increasingly unwilling to speak with us. On Lake Effect, you'll hear from the Democratic politicians running for three big offices in Wisconsin: governor, U.S. senator, and attorney general. But you won’t be hearing from any of the Republican candidates, including Tim Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

"Choose Reason Over Treason" Signs Now All Over Wisconsin

Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. “Those who forget good and evil and seek only to know the facts are more likely to achieve...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Republican running to be state treasurer wants the office to stay in its lane

The Republican candidate for state treasurer said he knows the job lacks many duties, and he wants to keep it that way. John Leiber is a real estate attorney from Racine. Discussing his campaign on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" recently, Leiber said a 2018 referendum on keeping the state treasurer’s office did not mean voters wanted to expand the powers of the office.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a "test case."Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Monday where a judge found probable cause to proceed with the case and set a $500 signature bond.According to a criminal complaint, Buzzell, a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member, posted a photo of his completed April ballot on his Facebook page. It resulted in a voter fraud charge that includes a maximum 3...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Blatant racism, tokenism and stereotypes follow candidates of color running for office

People of color are more visible in politics now than in previous years, but there are still gaps. History continues to be made as some people of color win seats that have consistently been held by white politicians. For example, in Wisconsin, only three Black Americans have ever held statewide office. One of them is current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the first Black man to hold the title.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

DNR crayfish case results in first criminal convictions under Wisconsin’s invasive species law

(WFRV) – The first-ever criminal conviction under Wisconsin’s invasive species law, relating to the importation of live red swamp crayfish was announced on October 31. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and it states that the investigation was launched in 2020 after several grocery stores were selling live red swamp crayfish.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Capitol Notes: The final full week campaign sprint edition!

Former President Barack Obama visited Milwaukee to promote Wisconsin Democrats on the Nov. 8th ballot. How'd he do?. Plus, all those Democrats and their Republican opponents are madly campaigning on their own. What's their final message? Answers on this week's Capitol Notes, with WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross.
MILWAUKEE, WI
US News and World Report

The Battlegrounds: Wisconsin Governor

Wisconsin, one of the nation’s most consistently competitive states in politics, hosts a hotly contested gubernatorial race this year between Democrat Tony Evers, who’s seeking his second term in office, and Republican businessman Tim Michels. The gubernatorial election will have a big impact on state politics, because Wisconsin’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Tuesday 11/01/22: gubernatorial candidates, sober living needs, net-zero emissions study

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Governor Tony Evers about what he plans to do in office, and explore the policy positions of candidate Tim Michels. Then, hear about the increased need for sober living facilities and the kind of support they’re seeking. Plus, we look at a new study that explores what Wisconsin could do to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 58

Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
WEST ALLIS, WI

