Utah State

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
ARIZONA STATE
People

Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine 'Cannot Respect' Kody for Prioritizing Social Event over Family

"Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man," Christine Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek Christine Brown and Kody Brown are not on the same page. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody takes some time away from the family to help officiate his friend's wedding. But his decision doesn't sit well with his ex-wife Christine — or their children. "Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, tells...
Cinemablend

'Friend' Of RHOBH Star Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Relinquished More Expensive Items He Gifted Her

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been through the ringer in recent months. Her marriage to Tom Girardi fell apart after he was disbarred and charged over embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars from a slew of clients over the years. She filed for divorce and later shared her feelings, but in the time subsequent she’s had to face charges she might have been complicit. In addition, has had to return jewelry she’d been given by her ex and more. She’s not the only one either, as a “friend” of Tom Girardi’s is also relinquishing expensive items he gifted her.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Ex-Husband Kody Argue Over Dividing Assets: ‘I Get the House’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is taking what belongs to her amid her split from her husband of nearly 30 years, Kody Brown. “If you split everything 50/50 that means I get fifty percent of everything that he has — all of his property,” the mom of six, 50, said during a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 30, episode. “That means his and Robyn’s house too if he wants to go down that road.”

