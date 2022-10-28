Read full article on original website
Related
Did ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Catch ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Filming Season 17 Reunion?
This '90 Day Fiancé' mom spots 'Sister Wives' star, Kody Brown filming for TLC in a hotel. Does this mean the 'Sister Wives' cast is filming the tell-all reunion?
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding
In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Spent 'Extraordinary Month' Traveling With Christine — Without Husband Kody
The besties are at it again! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown took to Instagram to gush about spending an incredible month traveling with her former sister wife, Christine, and several of their children and grandchildren. The 53-year-old hit Idaho, Montana, Tennessee and even Hawaii on a series of fun, family trips.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Confused by Kody Brown’s Constant Misuse of the Word ‘Gaslighting’
'Sister Wives' fans believe that Kody Brown accusing many family members of 'gaslighting' him is not only misused, but in using it he's actually doing the gaslighting.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown ‘Promised’ To Stay on the TLC Show for Future Seasons Despite Her Split From Kody
'Sister Wives' star and fan-favorite Christine Brown made a promise to the rest of the family that she would continue their TLC show despite being divorced from Kody Brown.
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Seems Oblivious to Kody Brown’s True Intentions When It Comes to Meri Brown
Christine Brown left Kody. Meri and Kody are largely estranged. Janelle Brown is living independently. Still, Robyn Brown refuses to admit that Kody is pushing his other wives away.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Doesn’t ‘Want to See’ Ex-Wife Christine Brown ‘Ever Again’: ‘I’m Done’
A harsh ending. Sister Wives star Kody Brown has had enough of ex-wife Christine Brown following their drama-filled divorce. “I don’t want to see Christine ever again,” Kody, 53, angrily told the camera during a teaser trailer for the remainder of season 17. “You are running away rather...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Stands Her Ground in Custody Battle With Kody Over Truely — ‘He Doesn’t Get 50/50’
'Sister Wives' stars Christine and Kody Brown battle over custody of their 11-year-old daughter Truely Brown. Christine doesn't believe that Kody has earned 50-50, claiming he hasn't been around.
Christina Hall‘s Husband Josh Hints at Ant Anstead Custody Battle After Vacation Away From ’Unnecessary Worries’
Christina Hall’s feud with ex-husband Ant Anstead has been a long saga that would be exhausting to any parent who is immersed in a child custody battle. To get away from it all, Christina went on weekend getaway with her husband, Josh, who had some cryptic words about the current state of affairs.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Owns a Business in Utah but Is Scared of Christine Taking Truely There
'Sister Wives' fans find proof that Kody Brown owns a business in Utah, the state that he worried will team up with Christine to take away his rights as a father. Is he scared of Utah or Christine?
‘Sister Wives’: Why Janelle Brown is convinced Meri’s Bed and Breakfast Is ‘Haunted’
Is Meri Brown's bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, haunted? 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown has avoided staying in the B&B out of fear of seeing a ghost.
Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine 'Cannot Respect' Kody for Prioritizing Social Event over Family
"Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man," Christine Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek Christine Brown and Kody Brown are not on the same page. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody takes some time away from the family to help officiate his friend's wedding. But his decision doesn't sit well with his ex-wife Christine — or their children. "Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, tells...
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
'Friend' Of RHOBH Star Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Relinquished More Expensive Items He Gifted Her
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been through the ringer in recent months. Her marriage to Tom Girardi fell apart after he was disbarred and charged over embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars from a slew of clients over the years. She filed for divorce and later shared her feelings, but in the time subsequent she’s had to face charges she might have been complicit. In addition, has had to return jewelry she’d been given by her ex and more. She’s not the only one either, as a “friend” of Tom Girardi’s is also relinquishing expensive items he gifted her.
Ant Anstead Selling House Across Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger Amid Christina Hall Custody Battle
Ant Anstead is selling his house across the street from girlfriend Renée Zellweger on the heels of his custody battle with HGTV star Christina Hall.
‘RHOBH’: Kathy Hilton Claims Kyle Richards Was the Real Person Behind Outing Her Aspen Meltdown — ‘She Will Do Anything For Money and Social Status’
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ stars — and sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ relationship may be beyond repair.
‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne Recalled Kathy Hilton Was ‘Doing a Chair Dance’ and ‘Dropping It Low’ at the Aspen Club
Erika Jayne and other 'RHOBH' cast members recall seeing Kathy Hilton having a lot of fun at the club and dancing freely before she stormed out.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Ex-Husband Kody Argue Over Dividing Assets: ‘I Get the House’
Sister Wives star Christine Brown is taking what belongs to her amid her split from her husband of nearly 30 years, Kody Brown. “If you split everything 50/50 that means I get fifty percent of everything that he has — all of his property,” the mom of six, 50, said during a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 30, episode. “That means his and Robyn’s house too if he wants to go down that road.”
Josh Duggar Went Days Without Calling Anna Duggar After a ‘Dispute on the Phone’
Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar allegedly had a 'dispute' while speaking on the phone, leading Josh to stop calling Anna for days. Here's what happened.
Comments / 0