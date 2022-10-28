The Real Love Boat Dumped by CBS, Moving to Paramount+

The Real Love Boat has capsized at CBS.

The Eye network has yanked the romantic reality competition from its lineup, effective immediately. The decision comes just four episodes into its freshman run.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, new episodes of The Amazing Race will follow Survivor at 9/8c, while CBS drama encores will fill the 10 pm time slot, beginning with a repeat of The Equalizer .

Remaining episodes of The Real Love Boat will drop Wednesdays on Paramount+, starting with Episode 5.

The Real Love Boat premiered on Oct. 5 to just 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating (in Live+Same day numbers), among the lowest numbers for any non-CW series launch this fall. With Live+7 playback factored in, it has only added 20 percent to its total audience and barely improved its demo number at all, besting only CW fare among this fall’s new shows.

The unscripted Love Boat offshoot, hosted by real-life marrieds Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. “Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry,” says the synopsis — and “like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including captain and cruise director, play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.”

