ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Real Love Boat Dumped by CBS, Moving to Paramount+

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIffy_0iqSyGcH00

The Real Love Boat has capsized at CBS.

The Eye network has yanked the romantic reality competition from its lineup, effective immediately. The decision comes just four episodes into its freshman run.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, new episodes of The Amazing Race will follow Survivor at 9/8c, while CBS drama encores will fill the 10 pm time slot, beginning with a repeat of The Equalizer .

Remaining episodes of The Real Love Boat will drop Wednesdays on Paramount+, starting with Episode 5.

The Real Love Boat premiered on Oct. 5 to just 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating (in Live+Same day numbers), among the lowest numbers for any non-CW series launch this fall. With Live+7 playback factored in, it has only added 20 percent to its total audience and barely improved its demo number at all, besting only CW fare among this fall’s new shows.

The unscripted Love Boat offshoot, hosted by real-life marrieds Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. “Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry,” says the synopsis — and “like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including captain and cruise director, play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.”

Were you among The Real Love Boat ‘s (few) viewers? And will you follow it to Paramount+? Sound off in Comments.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 15

Puppyluv
2d ago

They put it between two shows people watch hoping it would take off. I didn't want another love show like that. switched channels.

Reply
9
Judith Mohrmann
1d ago

If they had made it a series of stories with new celebrities like the original series, it would have been something to watch but this wannabe show just didn't have any draw. Make it like the original and we will watch it.

Reply
3
Ohio girl
3d ago

I saw five minutes of it and it was ridiculous..glad they pulled it.

Reply
14
Related
TVLine

Eliminated Survivor Player Details Her Most Cringeworthy Moment: 'It's So Sickening to Watch!'

The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. Survivor‘s Baka tribe may have entered the pre-merge with a numbers advantage, but that didn’t mean the battle between Elie and Gabler was over. Not by a long shot. With just six players vulnerable to the vote, Gabler saw an opportunity to sink Elie’s game by sharing information that she had gone through his bag a few days prior. After refusing to pin the blame on her ally and island BFF Jeanine, Elie sought to mend fences with her original Baka members, but neither Sami nor Gabler had any interest in keeping her...
UTAH STATE
TVLine

Yellowstone Season 5 to Preview Two Weeks Early — How to Rope a Ticket

Yellowstone aficionados, your fanship is about to be rewarded. On Thursday, the mega-popular Western drama announced that its Season 5 premiere, which won’t hit the Paramount Network until Sunday, Nov. 13, when two episodes start unspooling at 8/7c, will get a sneak-peek preview at 100+ AMC Theaters locations on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets to the event are $15 and go on sale… well, today, at AMCTheatres.com and on the AMC Mobile App.  In addition to whetting viewers’ appetites for the next chapter in the Dutton family’s blood-soaked story, screenings will include a preview of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King, the...
TVLine

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist

By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
MICHIGAN STATE
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return

The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheryl E Preston

What happens to Britt when Kelly Thiebaud is leaving General Hospital

It was announced in August that Kelly Thiebaud would be leaving General Hospital in November but fans still don't know the fate of her character. Dr. Britt Westbourne is not in any front-burner storylines ad seems to be on standby as others move along in Port Charles. Britt's relationship with Cody Bell ( Josh Kelly) never got off the ground and she and Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) are not spending time together as viewers thought they would.
People

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
FanSided

Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
Parade

'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season

Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy