Woodland, CA

CBS Sacramento

Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween

SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals.   In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes.  One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
rosevilletoday.com

New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply

Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
FOX40

Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Holiday Craft Faire at Sun City jumpstarts the holiday season

Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season has arrived quite like a craft fair!. On November 5th, The Needle Arts Club at Sun City presents the Holiday Craft Faire that will include Needle Arts, Creative Arts, Bake Sale and Book Sale. Head over to Timber Creek Lodge in Roseville next...
KRON4 News

Lili Xu's murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Chipotle "Chipotlane" drive-thru coming to Elk Grove

Chipotle’s new “Chipotlane” drive-thru concept store is coming to the Ridge development in Elk Grove. There has been no official announcement but the company is now hiring for the store. There is no word on the expected opening. The location will be near Nick The Greek restaurant on the west end of the development. This will be the third location in Elk Grove.
KCRA.com

Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
