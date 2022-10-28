Read full article on original website
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
KCRA.com
'Back to you, Gulstan': Sacramento-area boy dresses up as Mark Finan for Halloween
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-area boy took his appreciation for weather forecasting to a whole new level. In a video sent to KCRA 3, AJ gives his best impression of our chief meteorologist Mark Finan. Watch in the video player above.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
KCRA.com
Return of 'The Claw' kicks off leaf season in Sacramento. Here's what to know
November is officially the beginning of leaf season in the city of Sacramento, and "the Claw" is making the rounds through Sacramento neighborhoods. On Tuesday, crews spent hours cleaning up a big pile on Calle Royal Way after someone left a 50-foot-by-50-foot stack of old palm tree trimmings. Sacramento city...
rosevilletoday.com
New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply
Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
KCRA.com
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
How many feet above sea level is Sacramento? Here’s some data on the city’s elevation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If Sacramento was nestled along the coast instead of the Sacramento and American rivers, would the city be above or below sea level? The elevation of the city is comparable to the coastal cities of Santa Cruz and Monterey. Sacramento sits at about 30 feet of elevation, which puts it between […]
Rule affecting fireplace and wood stove usage in Sacramento County starts Nov. 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Sacramento County could face some fines for lighting their fireplaces this winter. The use of fireplaces will not be allowed on “no burn” days, and the guidance applies to residents in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento. People who light their fireplaces without checking […]
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Holiday Craft Faire at Sun City jumpstarts the holiday season
Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season has arrived quite like a craft fair!. On November 5th, The Needle Arts Club at Sun City presents the Holiday Craft Faire that will include Needle Arts, Creative Arts, Bake Sale and Book Sale. Head over to Timber Creek Lodge in Roseville next...
KCRA.com
Video: Out-of-control SUV plows into East Sacramento bridal gown business, takes off
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sophia Santiago has a philosophy about being in the bridal gown business. "When you're looking for your dress, you're not just looking for your dress — you're looking for your shop," said Santiago, manager of Onyx Bridal in East Sacramento. "It really helps enhance your experience."
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Chipotle “Chipotlane” drive-thru coming to Elk Grove
Chipotle’s new “Chipotlane” drive-thru concept store is coming to the Ridge development in Elk Grove. There has been no official announcement but the company is now hiring for the store. There is no word on the expected opening. The location will be near Nick The Greek restaurant on the west end of the development. This will be the third location in Elk Grove.
KCRA.com
Stabbing suspect not found, roads reopen in Elk Grove neighborhood, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Roads have reopened in Elk Grove after a stabbing suspect was not found in the area, police said. Officers had a perimeter around a house on Springhurst Drive near Goldy Glen Way as they searched for a suspect accused of stabbing a family member. Police...
KCRA.com
13-year-old middle school student in Dixon arrested with pistol, magazines in backpack
DIXON, Calif. — A 13-year-old middle school student in Dixon was arrested on Monday for having a semi-automatic pistol with magazines inside his backpack, police said. Dixon police said a school resource officer and other police personnel responded to John Knight Middle School at 11:08 a.m. in response to a report of a student with a weapon.
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
KCRA.com
Roseville homeowner speaks out after Halloween decorations destroyed, 5 teens arrested
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five teenagers accused of a vandalism spree in Roseville that targeted Halloween decorations have been arrested. One of the victims told KCRA 3 that within 30 seconds, the vandals had destroyed a display that was years in the making. "I’ve been working on it for four...
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
