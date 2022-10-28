Sydney Sweeney Set For Black Bear Pictures’ Psychological Horror ‘Immaculate’ From Director Michael Mohan

Recent double Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney ( Euphoria ) is reteaming with The Voyeurs director for Immaculate , a new psychological horror that Mohan will direct for Black Bear Pictures .

The film written by Andrew Lobel follows Cecilia (Sweeney), a woman of devout faith who is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is soon interrupted as it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets.

David Bernad ( The Mule , The White Lotus ) developed the project with Sweeney following their collaboration on HBO’s Emmy-winning satire The White Lotus . Production kicks off in January , with Sweeney and Jonathan Davino producing for Fifty-Fifty Films, alongside Bernad and Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler. Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova will exec produce alongside Will Greenfield ( Euphoria ).

Black Bear will fully finance Immaculate , with Black Bear International handling international sales and introducing the picture to buyers at AFM 2022 alongside CAA and Paradigm, which are handling domestic rights.

Sweeney is represented by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Mohan by WME and Brecheen Feldman Breimer; Lobel by Lit Entertainment Group; Bernad by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; and Greenfield by APA.