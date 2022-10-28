Jeff Goldblum Circling Role Of The Wizard In Universal’s ‘Wicked’

Jeff Goldblum is in talks for a key role in Universal’s two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked , Deadline can confirm. While sources tell Deadline that Goldblum’s deal is “not even close” to sealed, we understand that the actor is eyeing the role of The Wizard.

First introduced to the Great White Way in 2003, Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz which examines how the green-skinned Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West, as well as the sorceress Glinda’s trajectory to becoming known as the Good Witch. Cynthia Erivo is playing the former role, with Ariana Grande in the latter.

The musical Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel, itself based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz , which was previously adapted into MGM’s classic 1939 film of the same name. Jon M. Chu is directing both new installments set for release on December 25, 2024 and December 25, 2025, from a script by the stage show’s book writer Winne Holzman and composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Marc Platt is producing through his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions, with Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Vice President of Production Development Lexi Barta overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Goldblum is an Oscar and Emmy nominee known for his work in everything from Jurassic Park to the films of Wes Anderson whose other upcoming projects include Anderson’s Asteroid City and Netflix’s Greek mythology-based series Kaos . The actor is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Today’s Wicked news was first reported by Variety.