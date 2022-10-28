Read full article on original website
Oscar Ustari addresses fans ahead of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura final
Pachuca is set to host Toluca for the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura final on Sunday at Estadio Hidalgo.
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona: Player ratings as Blancos see lead shrink at top of La Liga
Real Madrid saw their lead at the top of La Liga shrink as a second-half penalty helped Girona claim a point at the Bernabeu on Sunday. Brazilian forward Vinici
Giorgio Chiellini compares Western Conference final to Champions League game
LAFC will host Austin FC for the Western Conference final on Sunday at Banc of California, and defender Giorgio Chiellini is preparing accordingly. The Italian made the shocking move to LAFC in June, amid the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. After helping the team to first on the Western Conference table and the Supporters Shield, Chiellini now feels ready to take on his first MLS postseason tournament.
Austin FC qualifies for 2023 CONCACAF Champions League
Austin FC stands as the fifth and final MLS team to qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League. The team qualified to the international tournament after finishing in second place on the Western Conference table, with 56 points in 34 games and a record of 16W-10L-8D. The achievement comes in Austin FC’s third year in Major League Soccer, after debuting as an expansion team in 2020.
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs reach Champions League knockouts
How the players rated as Tottenham beat Marseille to earn a spot in the Champions League knockout stage.
The best goals of the MLS Conference finals - ranked
The MLS Cup is set for Saturday, as LAFC hosts the Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium. The Union reached the Cup after triumphing 3-1 over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final, while LAFC earned hosting rights when defeating Austin FC 3-0. These are the goals...
When is the 2022/23 Europa League knockout playoffs draw?
All the information regarding the draw for the 2022/23 Europa League knockout playoffs.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Dinamo Zagreb - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
LAFC and Philadelphia Union win Conference Finals to set up MLS Cup clash
LAFC will host the Philadelphia Union in the final of the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, November 5. The showdown pits the top seed in the Western and Eastern Conferences against each other to take the top prize - an unusually rare occurrence in Major League Soccer. LAFC will host...
Barcelona provide injury updates on Jules Kounde & Eric Garcia
Barcelona have issued updates on injuries picked up by Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia.
Man City vs Sevilla - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Man City vs Sevilla in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Wolves make fresh move for Julen Lopetegui
Wolves search for a new boss could be finally over with them back in for Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Marseille - Champions League
Predicting the Tottenham lineup to face Marseille in the Champions League.
