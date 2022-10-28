Hurricane forecasters give system in Caribbean a high chance of formation

Forecasters say a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean could form into a tropical depression by early next week. [ National Hurricane Center ]

Forecasters say chances have increased for a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean to form into a tropical depression in the next five days.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. advisory Friday that an area of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms across several hundred miles, starting at the Windward Islands and extending to the west-northwest.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the disturbance moves slowly westward or west-northwestward over the central Caribbean Sea,” the advisory states.

Forecasters say heavy rain is possible over parts of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Lesser Antilles for the next few days.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the system had a 30% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression in the next two days and a 70% chance of doing so in the next five days.

A system in the western Atlantic located about 150 miles southwest of Bermuda has become “a well-defined low pressure area,” the hurricane center said Friday afternoon.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to remain only marginally conducive, and any additional development should be slow to occur over the next day or so,: according to the 2 p.m. advisory. “By late Saturday, upper-level winds are forecast to become even less favorable, and the low is expected to begin interacting with an approaching frontal system. Therefore, development after that time is not anticipated.”

The system has a 20% chance of formation in the next five days.

