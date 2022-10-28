Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
AZFamily
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion
Two Arizona men won a Mexico fishing contest recently, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Television sets and gifts are some of the best buys in November, according to Consumer Reports. Illegal dumping becoming a problem in Valley cities. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The City of Tempe is...
AZFamily
Illegal dumping becoming a problem in Valley cities
Two Arizona men won a Mexico fishing contest recently, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Television sets and gifts are some of the best buys in November, according to Consumer Reports. Election Day is one week away. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Tuesday, Nov. 1 is the last day...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
AZFamily
2 Arizona men win Mexico fishing contest, prize of $1.59 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men from Arizona recently won a Mexico fishing contest, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Mike Ciardullo and Matt Parsons managed to find the catch of a lifetime, hooking a 344-pound marlin on the very first day of Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament in Cabo.
AZFamily
Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork at freeway exit ramps as a way to stop wrong-way crashes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Judith Lupnacca devotes a lot of time to her artwork, but the Tempe grandmother is also passionate about saving lives and finding a way to stop wrong-way crashes across Arizona. “It breaks my heart,” said Lupnacca. “I am thinking, what is wrong with the freeway system?” The Tempe artist reached out to Arizona’s Family to share her idea of making Arizona freeways safer.
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
AZFamily
Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patty due to possible foreign matter contamination
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Costco-sold brand called Foster Farms is recalling their fully cooked frozen chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Around 148,000 pounds of the patty is being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Officials believe they are contaminated...
AZFamily
Gov. Ducey helps honor nun inspiring students at Phoenix school for 60 years
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey was one of many honored guests who showed up on the campus of Xavier College Prep Tuesday. They were there to celebrate the accomplishments of Sister Joan Fitzgerald, who has been guiding and inspiring young women at the private Catholic School for the past 60 years.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — An El Mirage woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a Circle K employee after shoplifting, Maynard James Keenan is growing his Arizona wine empire and more funding for high-speed internet is headed to rural Arizona communities. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona...
AZFamily
Tempe residents calling for more short-term rental regulations after shooting outside Airbnb
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
AZFamily
3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them...
AZFamily
Want to learn about Arizona’s haunted history? Check out this tour group
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is here! Among the young kids dressed up and bowls filled with candy, there is a rich history of spirits in Arizona. Ian Schwartz tagged along with paranormal investigators and experienced some things that made the hair stand up on the back of his neck.
AZFamily
Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general has issued an opinion saying county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election, a move that gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts.
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
Common Causes Of House Fires In Arizona
There are many factors that can contribute to house fires in Arizona, including faulty or old electrical wiring, improper use of space heaters and cooking accidents. High temperatures and dry conditions in the desert also pose a particular risk, as these conditions increase the likelihood of things like smoldering fires and flammable materials catching alight. Additionally, there are some general risk factors that increase the likelihood of fire starting, such as having unattended candles in the house or leaving electrical devices plugged in when no one is home. Overall, it is crucial for residents of Arizona to take fire safety seriously and have a plan in place for dealing with potentially dangerous situations. Whether it's ensuring that batteries are working properly on smoke detectors or keeping escape routes clear of clutter, every measure can help prevent a devastating fire from destroying homes and lives.
AZFamily
Secretary of State’s Office releases statewide voter registration report
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to a report released Monday, Arizona has more than 4.8 million registered voters participating in the 2022 General Election. The quarterly report shows that around 4.1 million voters have their voter information up to date. Those considered inactive are still registered and eligible to vote but were labeled inactive if two election mailings were sent to a registered address and were returned as undeliverable or if the voter hasn’t updated their address. If you want to see the quarterly voter registration report, click here or call 1-877-THE-VOTE.
Fronteras Desk
More Arizona Republican leaders are throwing their support behind Prop. 308
A growing number of Republican leaders are throwing their support behind a ballot proposition that would open in-state tuition to undocumented students in Arizona. Proposition 308 would give all Arizona high school graduates access to in-state tuition and state financial aid, regardless of immigration status. → With Prop. 308, AZ...
