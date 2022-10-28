ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments

KTAR.com

Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects

PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

Two Arizona men won a Mexico fishing contest recently, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Television sets and gifts are some of the best buys in November, according to Consumer Reports. Illegal dumping becoming a problem in Valley cities. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The City of Tempe is...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Illegal dumping becoming a problem in Valley cities

Two Arizona men won a Mexico fishing contest recently, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Television sets and gifts are some of the best buys in November, according to Consumer Reports. Election Day is one week away. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Tuesday, Nov. 1 is the last day...
ARIZONA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

2 Arizona men win Mexico fishing contest, prize of $1.59 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men from Arizona recently won a Mexico fishing contest, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Mike Ciardullo and Matt Parsons managed to find the catch of a lifetime, hooking a 344-pound marlin on the very first day of Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament in Cabo.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork at freeway exit ramps as a way to stop wrong-way crashes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Judith Lupnacca devotes a lot of time to her artwork, but the Tempe grandmother is also passionate about saving lives and finding a way to stop wrong-way crashes across Arizona. “It breaks my heart,” said Lupnacca. “I am thinking, what is wrong with the freeway system?” The Tempe artist reached out to Arizona’s Family to share her idea of making Arizona freeways safer.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission

Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
CROWNPOINT, NM
Fire Cash Buyers

Common Causes Of House Fires In Arizona

There are many factors that can contribute to house fires in Arizona, including faulty or old electrical wiring, improper use of space heaters and cooking accidents. High temperatures and dry conditions in the desert also pose a particular risk, as these conditions increase the likelihood of things like smoldering fires and flammable materials catching alight. Additionally, there are some general risk factors that increase the likelihood of fire starting, such as having unattended candles in the house or leaving electrical devices plugged in when no one is home. Overall, it is crucial for residents of Arizona to take fire safety seriously and have a plan in place for dealing with potentially dangerous situations. Whether it's ensuring that batteries are working properly on smoke detectors or keeping escape routes clear of clutter, every measure can help prevent a devastating fire from destroying homes and lives.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Secretary of State’s Office releases statewide voter registration report

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to a report released Monday, Arizona has more than 4.8 million registered voters participating in the 2022 General Election. The quarterly report shows that around 4.1 million voters have their voter information up to date. Those considered inactive are still registered and eligible to vote but were labeled inactive if two election mailings were sent to a registered address and were returned as undeliverable or if the voter hasn’t updated their address. If you want to see the quarterly voter registration report, click here or call 1-877-THE-VOTE.
ARIZONA STATE
Fronteras Desk

More Arizona Republican leaders are throwing their support behind Prop. 308

A growing number of Republican leaders are throwing their support behind a ballot proposition that would open in-state tuition to undocumented students in Arizona. Proposition 308 would give all Arizona high school graduates access to in-state tuition and state financial aid, regardless of immigration status. → With Prop. 308, AZ...
ARIZONA STATE

