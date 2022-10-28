Read full article on original website
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago non-profit prepares free meals for patients fighting cancer
Free restaurant-prepared meals are being given to people who've been diagnosed with and are undergoing cancer treatment at Chicago hospitals, thanks to one local non-profit. Courtney White, president and founder of Culinary Care, talks about these very special deliveries.
As many as 14 shot in Garfield Park drive-by on Halloween night, Chicago police say
Chicago police said as many as 14 people were shot in a Halloween night drive-by in Garfield Park.
cwbchicago.com
He’s baaack: Former prosecutor who blasted Kim Foxx in resignation letter returns to work as a defense lawyer representing Chicago cops
James Murphy, the veteran prosecutor who ripped Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in a fiery resignation letter this summer, has landed a new job. He’s now a defense attorney at a law firm that defends Chicago police officers against criminal charges filed by Foxx’s office. Murphy’s...
After 4 Overdoses at River North Bar, Chicago Health Officials Share Resources for Opioid Addiction
Following an incident in which four people apparently overdosed at a River North bar, Chicago health officials want to ensure the public is informed about available resources to help battle opioid addiction. Three men and one woman were taken to area hospitals after all were suspected to have overdosed at...
Here’s How a Family Indian-Pakistani Restaurant Became a Twitter Sensation
Mohammed Bozai had no idea how popular his family’s restaurants were in Chicago until the emergence of a fan Twitter account. The first Ghareeb Nawaz opened in 1994 on Devon Avenue. Over the next three decades, it has added three more locations across Chicagoland, with the most recent opening in Lincoln Park two weeks ago. That opening was rebranded on Twitter as the “Chicago Met Gala” — thanks to the tasty, inexpensive and large-portioned meals — and to the restaurant’s unofficial feed, @ghareebnawazCHI, which has racked up over 5000 followers since June.
thechicagogenius.com
Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup
CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
Chicago salvager uncovers artifacts of historic singer
The name La Julia Rhea might not sound familiar to most, but she’s a pioneering artist, and a true Chicago original. She was the first Black Opera singer to break the color barrier, performing at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. Chicagoan Jimmy Nuter, who salvages old homes, discovered...
50 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
Chicago woman known as 'Mother of Englewood' offers safe trick-or-treating option
CHICAGO - In some Chicago neighborhoods, kids are too afraid to trick-or-treat on their own blocks. But this year, for the third year in a row, the woman they call "the Mother of Englewood" is offering a solution. "Making sure that out kids have a safe space in the community...
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
Multiple Chicago police vehicles hit with paintballs outside 1st District station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple Chicago police vehicles were hit with paintballs early Tuesday morning. Police said the vehicles were parked in front the 1st District Police Station, in the 1700 block of South State Street around 2:20 a.m. when the paintball shots were fired. Several windows of the police station were also hit. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.
5th Annual Polish Independence Race happening Sunday at Montrose Harbor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 5th annual Polish Independence Run returns Sunday morning. Hundreds of walkers and runners will travel along the lakefront in honor of Polish Independence Day. The lakefront will also turn white and red - mimicking the colors of the Polish flag. The race begins at 11:11 a.m.
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst
I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: Handgun Modified Into An Illegal High-Capacity Machine Gun
Handguns converted into high-capacity machine guns deadly fuel violence in Chicago. Kimberly Saunders was eating a gyro at a restaurant near downtown Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile commercial district around 10:30 p.m. in May she heard rapid-fire gunshots. “I swear I heard 20 shots,” she said. “As a kid, I...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks comes down from rooftop, breaks ground on community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop after 343 nights to break ground on a new community center in Woodlawn. "Eleven months ago we had zero dollars to build a community center. But now here we are, eleven months... and we have $20 million," Brooks said.
oakpark.com
Helpless in Oak Park
Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
