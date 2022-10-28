ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Attorney General’s office accepts ‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ petition

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHYwo_0iqSwIsf00

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted the “Raise the Wage Ohio” petition today.

On Oct. 20, the Attorney General’s office received a written petition seeking to amend Article ll, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokesperson.

‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ is proposing to increase the state minimum-wage and change existing requirements for several different groups of employees, the spokesperson said.

This comes after the previous version of this petition was rejected on Oct. 14 over summary omissions, the spokesperson said in the release.

The Attorney General decided that ‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed statute, the spokesperson said. The next step in the process is for the Ohio Ballot Board to determine how many constitutional amendments the proposal contains.

If the proposal is certified by the board, the petitioners need to collect signatures from registered voters, the spokesperson said. The signatures must equal at least 5% of the vote cast in the most recent gubernatorial election.

Signatures must be verified by the Ohio Secretary of State at least 65 days before the election and the full text of the proposal should be placed on the ballot in the next regular or general election that occurs subsequent to 125 days after filing the petition, the spokesperson said.

The full text of the certification letter and the ‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ petition can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Related
WHIO Dayton

What is State Issue 2?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election day is next week, and there are two complicated questions on the ballot for voters to decide on in Ohio. News Center 7′s John Bedell breaks down what you need to know about State Issue 2. On Issue 2, Ohio voters will decide whether...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WANE-TV

Petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage accepted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted a petition to amend the minimum-wage rate in Ohio Friday. The Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend Article II, Section 34a of the state constitution, which sets the wage rate, on Oct. 20. The petition proposed to increase the rate and “modify existing requirements for various groups of employees” per a release.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio state school board delays vote to denounce new federal LGBTQ protections

The executive committee of Ohio’s State School Board heard testimony on a controversial anti-discrimination resolution to oppose federal changes to Title IX rules and the effect on parental rights and LGBTQ issues. However, the committee didn’t take any action on it on Monday. The committee considered the original...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Nan Whaley is the ‘manager’ Ohio needs

The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board has endorsed Mike DeWine for governor because, “when voters choose a governor, they are hiring a manager” (”Mike DeWine for Ohio governor,” Oct. 30). Manager of what? Manager of women’s health? Should bureaucrats decide someone’s reproductive life? And DeWine signed gun...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio looks to become newest state to ban noncitizen voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would make Ohio the seventh state to take […]
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Extended early voting hours underway Monday in Ohio

Ohioans have more convenient hours to vote in the November General Election as of now. Early in-person voting hours are now extended as listed below:. October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. November 6: 1:00 p.m....
OHIO STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price

Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Michigan governor pledges to steal companies from Ohio if abortion referendum passes: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Could enshrining women’s right to abortion in law lure economic development?. Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley hinted at the idea last week in an editorial interview with cleveland.com editors and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy