Ohio Attorney General’s office accepts ‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ petition

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted the “Raise the Wage Ohio” petition today.

On Oct. 20, the Attorney General’s office received a written petition seeking to amend Article ll, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokesperson.

‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ is proposing to increase the state minimum-wage and change existing requirements for several different groups of employees, the spokesperson said.

This comes after the previous version of this petition was rejected on Oct. 14 over summary omissions, the spokesperson said in the release.

The Attorney General decided that ‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed statute, the spokesperson said. The next step in the process is for the Ohio Ballot Board to determine how many constitutional amendments the proposal contains.

If the proposal is certified by the board, the petitioners need to collect signatures from registered voters, the spokesperson said. The signatures must equal at least 5% of the vote cast in the most recent gubernatorial election.

Signatures must be verified by the Ohio Secretary of State at least 65 days before the election and the full text of the proposal should be placed on the ballot in the next regular or general election that occurs subsequent to 125 days after filing the petition, the spokesperson said.

The full text of the certification letter and the ‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ petition can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

