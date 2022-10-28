Read full article on original website
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
Tri-City Herald
Sean McVay Reveals What Rams Need to Address at Trade Deadline After 49ers Loss
The Los Angeles Rams seemed to be headed toward a thrilling and competitive second half on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. Revenge seemed well within reach after a 24-9 loss to their NFC West rivals on Oct. 3. But instead, the Rams were run over by...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Tri-City Herald
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Tri-City Herald
Warren Sapp Trashes Bucs’ Devin White for Lack of Effort
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White appeared to be loafing, according to some observers, during the team’s 27–22 loss to the Ravens last Thursday. Former Buccaneers defensive tackle and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has a strong opinion on the matter. Sapp took to Instagram to dissect what happened during a key play in which White didn’t appear to give his best effort.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Dedicates Victory to Former New York Giants’ Brass
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith waited a decade for this moment, and he not only got it, but he was also able to add a dig against the New York Giants, once his employers, whom he defeated 27-13 Sunday at Lumen Field. Smith, who famously flopped in New York with...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles
The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
Tri-City Herald
Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Shows Promise in NFL Debut
The Indianapolis Colts drafted former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger in 2021 not until last Sunday had Ehlinger ever started an NFL game. The Colts have struggled at the quarterback position all year under Matt Ryan. Ehlinger was patiently waiting for his moment in NFL primetime. Sunday Ehlinger had flashes...
Tri-City Herald
Colts-Patriots Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
Just when oddsmakers and bettors were ready to write off Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the six-time Super Bowl champions proved them all wrong with their road upset of the red-hot Jets in Week 8. New England is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over its last five games and faces...
Tri-City Herald
Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91
Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
According to NFL Network, the Falcons are sending suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season after he was found to be gambling on league games while sitting out part of last year for mental health reasons. He was seemingly considering retirement.
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Falcons Trade For Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton
The Atlanta Falcons are beating the buzzer to complete the final deal before the NFL trade deadline. According to NFL Network, the Falcons acquired Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton for a conditional seventh-round selection. In a corresponding move, the Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills. The deal...
Tri-City Herald
New Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley: ‘Just Know I’m Healthy’
Calvin Ridley wants Jacksonville Jaguars fans and followers to know one thing: he will be ready when he is back on the field. "Ima show you just know I’m healthy," Ridley tweeted on Tuesday when a fan asked for an update on his conditioning during his 2022 suspension. Ridley...
Jerry Jones Comments on His Blind Referee Halloween Costume
The Cowboys owner toed the line between fun and criticism.
Tri-City Herald
Derrick Henry Puts Titans on Top of Texans At Halftime
The Houston Texans came into their Sunday matchup with the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium with the league's worst run defense. To make things worse, the team was set to go up against Derrick Henry, one of the league's most talented and punishing running backs. And through the first 30...
Tri-City Herald
Steve Wilks’ Thoughts Following Panthers Overtime Loss to Falcons
"We didn't find a way to finish. We had too many opportunities to win this football game, and we didn't find a way to get it done and that falls on me. We've got to make sure we're smart enough, something to learn from, celebration penalty, a big play like that we've got to keep our poise. It was a great job with DJ [Moore] coming up with the big play, great pass by PJ [Walker], but as a team we just got to make sure we're smart and ready to take it to the next level, next step. When you look at the comparisons for us rushing the football, I thought we did a great job, 169, they had 167 which was too much. We've got to stop the run. We knew that coming into the game. Pretty balanced when you look at third down conversions, they were 6-of-12, we were 5-of-13. We've got to find more opportunities to be able to convert and move the chains and keep the drive alive."
Tri-City Herald
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
Tri-City Herald
What Do the NHL Franchise Valuations Say About Player Salaries?
A new report from Sporticoranking the valuations of every NHL team made one thing perfectly clear: it’s never been a better time to be an NHL team owner. Franchise values surged so that the average franchise is reportedly up nine percent and pegged at a combined total of $32.4 billion. That’s not chump change. That’s a success. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has done very well for the owners who employ him.
