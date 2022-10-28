ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOH Adds Several New Executives To Company’s Team

Billerica, Massachusetts-based JOH has added several new executives to its company. Dennis Shannon has joined its produce division in the Pittsburgh-Cleveland market as an account executive/account manager. Shannon is a respected sales and marketing professional with more than 30 years of experience. With a strong background in growing brands across...
BILLERICA, MA

