Top 10 Most Recommended Movie Theaters in the Boise Area
We’re well-into Fall weather now and Winter is right around the corner. That means indoor things to do in the Boise area will become even more popular — and going to the movies is always at the top of the list. But what theaters are the most recommended...
Boise Restaurants That Are Putting Out The Best Calzones
It's National Calzone Day (November 1) and yesterday I asked you for your recommendations "Who makes the best calzone in Boise/Treasure Valley!?". According to NationalToday.com it was in the 1700s "Calzones were invented in Naples, Italy - supposedly as a way to serve people a pizza they could walk around with".
Why Families Are Falling In Love With Boise
Boise seems to be at the top or near the top when it comes to a lot of "The Best places...", "The Best Cities...", and in the short time that my wife and I have lived here we can see why. Here's another one of those list according to Storagecafe.com Boise is one of the best cities for families with children.
Idahoans Can Explore Giant, Iconic Nut This Halloween in Caldwell
It's spooky season in the Treasure Valley and at this point, having an iconic photo opportunity in town on Halloween is just icing on the cake. We all know Mr. Peanut and the world-famous peanut-shaped car that he is often photographed with, right? Well, tonight you can see the vehicle for yourself! It's just as amazing as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile!
Most Trusted Dog Boarding Kennels in the Boise Area
When you're a dog parent, peace of mind is finding the perfect dog boarding kennel. Knowing your furry one is safe, healthy, and happy can mean the difference between a terrific time out-of-town or one filled with worry and anxiety. The Right Fit for Fido. Unfortunately, finding a kennel that's...
One of the Very Best Christmas Lights Displays in America is in Idaho
If you're that type of person who just couldn't wait for 12:01 a.m. on November 1 to arrive so you could start decking the halls, then this is most definitely something you want to add to your Christmas bucket list!. The Treasure Valley has some phenomenal Christmas light displays. Every...
“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Has Boise In The Upside Down
It’s not hard to find great Halloween decorations in the Treasure Valley. You can find well decorated homes with all kinds of lights, inflatables, video, smoke, and even pop-ups. The combinations can range from scary to silly. To stand out, a Halloween display has to be creative, different, and...
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
Check Out This New Netflix Show Featuring A Boise Bartender!
When it comes to reality shows, the types of shows I'll almost always fall for are any involving food or bars (Jon Taffer, anyone?). Everyone drinks and everyone eats. One show, in particular, caught my eye and I was stunned to learn the show features none other than a Boise bartender competing for the title of "Drink Master."
Meridian Dentist Will Pay Kids Cash For Their Unloved Halloween Candy
Are you guilty of sticking your hand into your child's Halloween bucket and enjoying a handful of sweet treats after they've gone to sleep? Here's a way to get that temptation out of your home for good!. Dr. Scott Grant and his staff at Grant Dental in Meridian will take...
Wholesome Mom-Next-Door Discovers Her Love for Boise’s Wild Night Life
Boise night life—what's that? At 36-years-old, I'm about to find out. As a military spouse who married her high school sweetheart, my 20s led me down roads less traveled compared to singles my age. By 21, I was married, living overseas, and dealing with the ripple effects of the Bush administration's Global War on Terror.
Three Hip Hop Legends, One Super Bowl Act Announce Nampa Show
There is no denying that Boise loves a good concert and over the past several months, the Treasure Valley as a whole has been totally spoiled. Major concerts have been coming to town and over the summer, especially, plenty of names were on stages and in front of local crowds. For the first time in memorable history, Boise had major, national acts on stages across town on the same night--at one point, three to four major acts were in town and fans were forced to choose who they would be seeing!
Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell
October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
Who Let The Dogs Out? Well, These Two Boise Parks on November 1st
There are some "things" that are just SO Boise--this happens to be one of them. If you were to ask a group of Idahoans what they love the most, you might hear a bunch of similar answers: local craft restaurants or beer, hiking, the outdoors--and their dogs. Outdoor activities, dog...
1970’s Boise Home Is Groovy and Now on the Market [Pictures]
This 1970's house is going to bring back some memories for a lot of people. I was hesitant at first when I saw the posting, but as I continue to look through the pictures I find myself enjoying this house more and more. This home is 4 bed and 2 bath with over 2,200 sqft.
Local Bed & Breakfast Let’s You Experience Far Away Destinations Right Here in Boise
Now and again we all need a vacation. A nice little get away to somewhere warmer, somewhere colorful, somewhere beachy, just somewhere different. Far away destinations like Egypt, Hawaii, Italy and even an enchanted forest are out of the question most of the time. Well thanks to this fun, unique and massive Bed and Breakfast in Boise called Anniversary Inn we can experience all of that and more.
Despite High Prices, Boise Sees Nation’s Largest Rent Decrease
It might make absolutely no sense to the average Boise resident, especially if one is a renter, but Boise is seeing a decrease in rent prices and it's the sharpest in the nation. Over the past couple of years, and really just before COVID-19 took over our lives, rent was...
Meridian Bar Has Arguably The Best Bloody Mary In Idaho
There was once a time when I would say that nothing beats an ice-cold beer on the weekend. Fast-forward to now and that tune has completely changed – whether it's a mimosa or a Bloody mary, there are several other ways to treat your tastebuds on the weekend. While...
Amazing Map Shows You the Best Trick-Or-Treat Routes Around Boise
How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. Have you been watching the forecast for Monday, October 31 like a hawk? So have we! And the good news is that while things look a little grey and cold for Trunk-Or-Treat events happening on Hallo-Weekend, things look great for actual Halloween! The chance of showers we thought could happen on Halloween has been pushed back to Tuesday. We're looking at a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60ºs.
Boise Is One Of The Best Cities In America For Veterans
With Veteran's Day coming up November 11 WalletHub released the 2022's Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live and Adam McCann, the Financial Writer for WalletHub said "Fortunately, the unemployment rate for veterans is very low at 2.7%, compared to 3.4% for the overall population. However, veteran homelessness is still a big problem, and there were already over 37,000 homeless veterans even before the financial difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation. Some states offer better conditions for those who have served our country, though".
