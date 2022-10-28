ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Boise Restaurants That Are Putting Out The Best Calzones

It's National Calzone Day (November 1) and yesterday I asked you for your recommendations "Who makes the best calzone in Boise/Treasure Valley!?". According to NationalToday.com it was in the 1700s "Calzones were invented in Naples, Italy - supposedly as a way to serve people a pizza they could walk around with".
Why Families Are Falling In Love With Boise

Boise seems to be at the top or near the top when it comes to a lot of "The Best places...", "The Best Cities...", and in the short time that my wife and I have lived here we can see why. Here's another one of those list according to Storagecafe.com Boise is one of the best cities for families with children.
Most Trusted Dog Boarding Kennels in the Boise Area

When you're a dog parent, peace of mind is finding the perfect dog boarding kennel. Knowing your furry one is safe, healthy, and happy can mean the difference between a terrific time out-of-town or one filled with worry and anxiety. The Right Fit for Fido. Unfortunately, finding a kennel that's...
Check Out This New Netflix Show Featuring A Boise Bartender!

When it comes to reality shows, the types of shows I'll almost always fall for are any involving food or bars (Jon Taffer, anyone?). Everyone drinks and everyone eats. One show, in particular, caught my eye and I was stunned to learn the show features none other than a Boise bartender competing for the title of "Drink Master."
Three Hip Hop Legends, One Super Bowl Act Announce Nampa Show

There is no denying that Boise loves a good concert and over the past several months, the Treasure Valley as a whole has been totally spoiled. Major concerts have been coming to town and over the summer, especially, plenty of names were on stages and in front of local crowds. For the first time in memorable history, Boise had major, national acts on stages across town on the same night--at one point, three to four major acts were in town and fans were forced to choose who they would be seeing!
Local Bed & Breakfast Let’s You Experience Far Away Destinations Right Here in Boise

Now and again we all need a vacation. A nice little get away to somewhere warmer, somewhere colorful, somewhere beachy, just somewhere different. Far away destinations like Egypt, Hawaii, Italy and even an enchanted forest are out of the question most of the time. Well thanks to this fun, unique and massive Bed and Breakfast in Boise called Anniversary Inn we can experience all of that and more.
Amazing Map Shows You the Best Trick-Or-Treat Routes Around Boise

How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. Have you been watching the forecast for Monday, October 31 like a hawk? So have we! And the good news is that while things look a little grey and cold for Trunk-Or-Treat events happening on Hallo-Weekend, things look great for actual Halloween! The chance of showers we thought could happen on Halloween has been pushed back to Tuesday. We're looking at a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60ºs.
Boise Is One Of The Best Cities In America For Veterans

With Veteran's Day coming up November 11 WalletHub released the 2022's Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live and Adam McCann, the Financial Writer for WalletHub said "Fortunately, the unemployment rate for veterans is very low at 2.7%, compared to 3.4% for the overall population. However, veteran homelessness is still a big problem, and there were already over 37,000 homeless veterans even before the financial difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation. Some states offer better conditions for those who have served our country, though".
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

