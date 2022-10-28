Read full article on original website
Related
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 11/1
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. November is both Lung Cancer and COPD Awareness Month. Are you noticing a theme? Our lungs are vital! As always, having an annual physical by your Primary Care provider is of utmost importance. If your provider decides you need further diagnostics they will be able to order testing. We have a Pulmonologist in Sulphur Springs several times a month. If you do not have a Primary Care provider, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has providers taking new patients at 903.885.3181. For a referral to the Pulmonologist, call CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and request their Sulphur Springs clinic.
SS Ladies Golf Association Donates to In My Closet
The Sulphur Springs Ladies Golf Association held their annual fundraising tournament on October 26 at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Participants showed their support of breast cancer awareness month, not only by raising over $5,000 but also by wearing pink. The funds raised were donated to the Hopkins County Health...
Second annual Winter Bash livestock show approaches
The second annual Northeast Texas Winter Bash Ag Show will take place on December 3, 2022 at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center starting at 9:30 a.m. Fees: New, unopened toy for showmanship (to be donated to Blue Santa), $25 for other entries. Categories: Heifer (by breed), steer (by division...
Kiwanis and Lions build access ramp for citizens despite weather
Kiwanis members came together today, after a rain delay, to build a ramp for a local Sulphur Springs community member. The resident is very excited to receive her ramp and knows it will make her life much more functional and enjoyable. With the help of the local Lions club who...
Wills Point ISD calling for $40 million bond
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD will hold an election in November for a $40,000,000 bond. If approved, the bond will fund: Transition of Woods Intermediate to Wills Point Junior High School Transition of the current Wills Point Middle School into a 5th Grade Center Transition of the current Wills Junior High […]
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges
Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
North Little Rock Woman Accused Of Unlawful Use Of Criminal Instrument
A 22-year-old North Little Rock, Arkansas woman was accused of unlawful use of a criminal instrument over the weekend. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Justin Wilkerson reported stopping a Chrysler 300 that was being driven in the left lane lane of Interstate 30 west and not passing. The car stopped at 2:59 a.m. Oct. 28, 2022, near mile marker 110.
Obituary for Blaine Sartin
Visitation for Hollis “Blaine” Sartin, age 48, of Winnsboro, will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Blaine passed away on October 25, 2022, in Hopkins County. He was born on July 14, 1974, in Sulphur Springs. He owned and operated The Detail Shop and was former owner of The Tint Shop. He was known as “The Tint King” and always said “If it don’t make money, it don’t make sense.” He was very active in the community, he gave school clothes for children, was involved in many charities amongst kids, and thanksgiving dinners for families. His greatest passions were his kids and being a good uncle. He was a classic beach bum and loved taking family trips to the beach. Some of his favorite memories were always his kids’ birthday parties, their beach vacations, when the cowboys won the super bowl, family crawfish boils, and trips to the casino. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and car lover.
History of Who’d Thought It, Texas (ghost town)
Who’d Thought It was a farming community in northern Hopkins County east of Tira and just north of Sand Hill off Farm Road 1536. It was probably established sometime after 1900. Levi Kearny operated the first store. How the town acquired its unusual name is not known. At its...
Looking at Adoptable Dogs in Tyler, Texas That Want Their Forever Home
There is nothing better than coming home from a long day at work to get lots of hugs and affection from my two dogs Cooper and Gypsy. They are waiting all day long so they can show me and my wife unconditional love as soon as we walk through the door. I’m not sure that we deserve dogs, but they definitely make life better. Which is why I wanted to show you a list of some of the dogs that are currently up for adoption in Tyler, Texas.
Chamber Connection for 10/27 by Butch Burney
Despite some gusty winds and a little bit of a warm day, the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, was fantastic!. Thanks to our 167 cook sites, our adult volunteers and student volunteers, about 7,500 people were able to enjoy beef and chicken stew, with crackers and cheese, while also shopping the vendor market while kids played Gellyball and jumped in the bounce houses provided by Jerry’s Jump Zone.
1 dead after Winona mobile home fire
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – An elderly man died early Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Winona, according to Smith County. Officials said Winona Fire responded to the call around 5:15 a.m., and began efforts to put out the fire at the scene in the 10700 block of CR 3168. The Smith County Fire […]
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Richard Brown of Mt. Pleasant on a Franklin County warrant for Assault-Family Violence by Impeding Breath or Circulation. He remains in the Titus County jail on a $70,000 bond. Shawn Stokes. Micguan Warr. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Shawn Stokes and 41-year-old Micguan Warr of California for...
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The...
ssnewstelegram.com
Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet
A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
East Texas churches coming together to pray at Downtown Tyler square ahead of satanic temple event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside, East Texans prayed on Friday Afternoon ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled by a DFW area satanic temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event tomorrow and just pray and exercise our freedom of religion,” said Lauren […]
inforney.com
Pagan festival organizer reminds protesters 'this is not just their town' as Christians gather to 'show love' in downtown Tyler
Hundreds of Pagan Tylerites converged on the downtown square on Saturday, but not without resistance from local Christians. Pagans were celebrating the second annual Pagan Pride Fest, which spotlights vendors and residents who don’t believe in religions such as Christianity, Judaism or Islam. After some buzz on social media, Christians planted themselves on square corners or across the street to share their own religion.
Here’s a look inside Tyler’s historic Ramey House after the fire was put out
UPDATE: On Sunday, KETK went inside the Ramey House and saw just how extensive the fire damage was. KETK’s Averie Klonowski spoke with Ashley Washmon, Executive Director at Historic Tyler Inc. and Jacob Law, Co-owner of Stonewater Roofing, the business operating out of Ramey House. Here’s what they said in the aftermath of the fire: […]
One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames
TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0