Illuminights begins November 19 and continues through December 30Cheryl E Preston
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Apple TV + offers Peanuts holiday classic free to non-subscribersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
WDBJ7.com
Superheroes run for good cause
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 8th annual CASA Superhero Run is, of course, superhero-themed and is a 5K Run, 5K Walk, 1-mile kids’ fun run, and a stay-at-home option of the 0.0 Mile Couch Crusader. It all takes place in downtown Lynchburg on the Percival’s Island Trail. The...
WDBJ7.com
Libraries celebrate National Family Literacy Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries is celebrating National Family Literacy Month by offering several resources to the community that can help families who are wanting to teach their kids to be lifelong readers. On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate talked with Amber Lowery, Assistant Director of Youth...
WDBJ7.com
Trick-or-treaters enjoy Halloween in Roanoke despite gloomy weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is over, and despite gloomy weather, trick-or-treaters hit the pavement to get candy. Hundreds of kids dressed up in different costumes were out with their baskets asking for candy. Little doctors, cowgirls, monsters, and the night’s favorite was one trick-or-treater dressed up as a pile...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Chamber of Commerce sponsoring autism workshop
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Autistic children and adults often have invisible underlying medical conditions that can dramatically affect sleep, language, bowels, behavior and learning, if not supported appropriately. Janet Lintala is the author of an award-winning book, The Un-Prescription for Autism, supporting vibrant health on the autism spectrum. She talked...
WDBJ7.com
Danville’s Market Monster Mash continues despite the rain
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation hosted its sixth annual Market Monster Mash indoors Monday night due to inclement weather. The Halloween event took place inside the Community Market and was free for everyone. There was face-painting, trunk or treat, food trucks, bouncy houses, and other activities for...
WDBJ7.com
Doctor offers Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many are celebrating one of the spookiest days of the year; of course we are talking about Halloween. One of the most important and easiest things parents can do is to make sure trick-or-treaters are wearing reflective gear and carrying flashlights, especially as it gets dark.
WDBJ7.com
‘Forever Young’ is 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new children’s clothing shop is opening in Uptown Martinsville. Forever Young celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning. The kids’ resale shop buys gently used clothes and sells them at discounted prices. This is the 50th business to open in Uptown...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Local couple features eats n’ treats at “The Place” in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Robin and Eddie Upchurch call each other ‘Eats’ and ‘Treats’ - the dynamic duo behind “The Place” in Christiansburg. It all started out of their concern for children during the pandemic. The couple wanted to give kids a reason to smile.
WDBJ7.com
Illuminights tickets go on sale
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights tickets are now on sale. The event will span 33 nights from November 19 through December 30. Visitors will experience 50,000 more lights, new displays, trail enhancements, photo ops and family activities. Tickets can be ordered online at roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights, or by calling 540-387-6078 ext....
WDBJ7.com
Brett Young concert rescheduled to April
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert originally scheduled for September in Roanoke has been moved to April, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc. The concert will be at Elmwood Park April 26, 2023. The organization says customers who want a refund will have until December 1 to request one....
WSLS
Avoid sticky candy to trick cavities this Halloween
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is here and many families are celebrating with trick or treating, but just how can kids keep those pearly whites healthy after eating candy?. Acidic, hard, or sticky candy can cling to teeth longer, but if you keep up with oral hygiene and regularly go to the dentist, your kids’ teeth should be fine, a dental hygienist at Hunting Hills Family Dentistry in Roanoke said.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College to host ‘Being in a Body’ dance performance
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A dance performance is being held in an effort to destigmatize mental health and disabilities. Roanoke College is partnering with the non-profit Mental Health In Motion to host ‘Being in a Body’. They will premiere original work inspired by topics students have been learning in...
WDBJ7.com
Eden and Bostwick team for “Love Letters” at Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A live production of the classic Broadway play “Love Letters” is scheduled for the Berglund Center February 2, 2023. The version coming to Roanoke stars Barbara Eden, known primarily for the ‘60s sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie,” and Barry Bostwick, among other things known as a star of the movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
WDBJ7.com
Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
WDBJ7.com
Create fun last-minute Halloween snacks
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Owls made with cupcakes and Oreos, ghosts using melted chocolate and Nutter Butter cookies and mummies using Rice Krispie Treats!. On Here @ Home Monday, we share some easy recipes that will get you in the Halloween spirit!
WDBJ7.com
Casey Cares Foundation serves critically ill children
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Casey Cares Foundation provides families with critically ill children with experiences that enable them to create cherished family memories and allow them to feel “normal.”. The holidays are an especially difficult time for them when everyone else around them is celebrating holiday cheer, but...
WDBJ7.com
Chatham Hall to see major renovations for first time in decades
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Chatham Hall recently launched its Boundless Potential campaign to raise $35 million to make improvements to its campus. The majority of the funds will be used to build an athletics, health and wellness center, with a gym, indoor track and climbing wall. “That accomplishes several things,”...
WDBJ7.com
AGING IN PLACE: November is National Family Caregivers Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kim Whiter is the owner and CEO for Elder Care Solutions, a national company based in Roanoke that aims to ensure aging and caring for aging loved ones doesn’t end in financial ruin. Whiter’s company is hosting a national conference called The Care Colloquium in...
wfxrtv.com
Humble Hustle asks for the community’s help to provide coats for kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Humble Hustle is helping kids stay cozy and warm as the temperatures begin to drop–with a brand-new coat. Every year the 501(c)3 non-profit organization says they curate “Keep Giving Initiatives” and as of the end of October, they are right in the middle of a coat drive for kids. Humble Hustle has set up drop-off locations throughout the City of Roanoke.
