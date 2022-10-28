Read full article on original website
Life Decisions Program coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Life Decisions Program, a program created to educate middle schoolers on the dangers of drugs, is coming back to Wichita Falls next week. The Wichita County judges are hosting the event and have invited a toxicologist from Houston to speak to community members. The event...
Operation Green Light to honor veterans
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the very first time, the Wichita County Commissioners Court is participating in Operation Green light, a nationwide campaign to support veterans in the community. Veterans Day is less than two weeks away, but this campaign will last the whole week. This initiative will have...
Great Scott! Yoga to host Hip-hop, Beer, and Yoga Benefit
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Great Scott! Yoga studio will be hosting a Hip-hop, Beer, and Yoga Benefit for breast cancer awareness at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The benefit will cost $35 and will be BYOB. All of the proceeds will go to the Wichita Falls Community Health...
Veterans Day events in the Wichita Falls area
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Annual celebrations and ceremonies are coming to Texoma for Veterans Day. Here’s a list of events happening in the Wichita Falls area:. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m., lineup is from 9-10:30 a.m. WHERE: Downtown Wichita Falls. WHAT: Annual parade that honors...
Jury: Noel Martin guilty of Murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County Jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Noel Martin, accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October, 2021. Our crews at the Wichita County Courthouse say a verdict was reached Tuesday. Noel Martin was found guilty of Murder,...
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family invited the community out to their farm for “Boo at the Zoo” Sunday night. Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co. There were even photo opportunities set up, with a fall-themed...
TIMELINE: Homicides in Wichita Falls hit 17 for 2022, pass 2021 total
As of Thursday, October 27, there have been 17 homicides so far this year in Wichita Falls.
KFDX ‘ghost hunters’ explore old nursing home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s all about the frights and the things that go bump in the night. And this Halloween, instead of witches and werewolves, we here at KFDX wanted to explore something a little more spooky, some might even say ghostly. “Alright, we’ve got our EMF detector, electromagnetic field, and then our digital […]
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Stripes employee pleads to stealing to pay for dad’s funeral
A former Stripes employee pleads guilty to stealing cash from the store's ATM over a period of three weeks to pay for her father's funeral.
Wichita County lifts burn ban
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court lifted the current burn ban on Monday. The move comes after most of the area saw decent rainfall last week. The burn ban had gone into effect as of Oct. 1, 2022 before it was canceled.
Costumes fill Wichita Falls streets for Halloween
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat, is usually how the saying goes on Halloween, the spookiest holiday of all. Ghosts and goblins roam the streets, while angels and superheroes go door to door asking for tasty treats. “My favorite Halloween candy? It’s hard to decide […]
With homicides up, is Wichita Falls becoming unsafe?
Wichita Falls has seen more homicides in 2022 than in any other year in the 2000s, but is there a reason why?
Man pleads guilty to shooting at vehicle on Sheppard Access
One of two men charged with chasing and firing shots at another car on Sheppard Access Road last year pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
Victim of Welch Street murder identified
The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday night's murder on Welch Street.
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Issue ‘Fresh 48′ for Homicide
A “Fresh 48” has been issued by Crime Stoppers after a man was found deceased on Wednesday, October 26. At around 3:33 pm, the Wichita Falls Police Department received a deceased person call at an apartment located at 1317 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found the body of 70-year-old James Shierling inside.
BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the rollout of the Biden administration’s plan to cancel some federal student loan debt begins, the Better Business Bureau is warning of scams that will appear with it. Scammers are reportedly finding convincing ways to take advantage of any confusion. The BBB said...
