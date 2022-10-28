ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Life Decisions Program coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Life Decisions Program, a program created to educate middle schoolers on the dangers of drugs, is coming back to Wichita Falls next week. The Wichita County judges are hosting the event and have invited a toxicologist from Houston to speak to community members. The event...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Operation Green Light to honor veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the very first time, the Wichita County Commissioners Court is participating in Operation Green light, a nationwide campaign to support veterans in the community. Veterans Day is less than two weeks away, but this campaign will last the whole week. This initiative will have...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Great Scott! Yoga to host Hip-hop, Beer, and Yoga Benefit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Great Scott! Yoga studio will be hosting a Hip-hop, Beer, and Yoga Benefit for breast cancer awareness at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The benefit will cost $35 and will be BYOB. All of the proceeds will go to the Wichita Falls Community Health...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Veterans Day events in the Wichita Falls area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Annual celebrations and ceremonies are coming to Texoma for Veterans Day. Here’s a list of events happening in the Wichita Falls area:. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m., lineup is from 9-10:30 a.m. WHERE: Downtown Wichita Falls. WHAT: Annual parade that honors...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Jury: Noel Martin guilty of Murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County Jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Noel Martin, accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October, 2021. Our crews at the Wichita County Courthouse say a verdict was reached Tuesday. Noel Martin was found guilty of Murder,...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family invited the community out to their farm for “Boo at the Zoo” Sunday night. Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co. There were even photo opportunities set up, with a fall-themed...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

KFDX ‘ghost hunters’ explore old nursing home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s all about the frights and the things that go bump in the night. And this Halloween, instead of witches and werewolves, we here at KFDX wanted to explore something a little more spooky, some might even say ghostly. “Alright, we’ve got our EMF detector, electromagnetic field, and then our digital […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County lifts burn ban

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court lifted the current burn ban on Monday. The move comes after most of the area saw decent rainfall last week. The burn ban had gone into effect as of Oct. 1, 2022 before it was canceled.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Costumes fill Wichita Falls streets for Halloween

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat, is usually how the saying goes on Halloween, the spookiest holiday of all. Ghosts and goblins roam the streets, while angels and superheroes go door to door asking for tasty treats. “My favorite Halloween candy? It’s hard to decide […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
LAWTON, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?

Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the rollout of the Biden administration’s plan to cancel some federal student loan debt begins, the Better Business Bureau is warning of scams that will appear with it. Scammers are reportedly finding convincing ways to take advantage of any confusion. The BBB said...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy