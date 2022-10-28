Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
SFist
Republicans Continue to Rewrite and Spin Pelosi Story Because, Ultimately, They Don't Want to Offer Sympathy
It doesn't exactly work for the broader narrative of Republican superiority and "Crazy Nancy's" hold on the "evil" Democratic Party if anyone acknowledges that a crazed lunatic apparently attacked an elderly man and wanted to maim and kidnap the Speaker of the House. We're still in a land where "truth"...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
SFist
Of Course, Musk Tweeted Out an Anti-LGBTQ Conspiracy Theory About Attack on Paul Pelosi
Leave it to Elon Musk to post a since-deleted tweet that contained misinformation about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. And no surprise here: The conspiracy theory first appeared on the Santa Monica Observer — a fringe website dominated by right-wing conspiracies. Musk has been on a tweeting storm...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
capitalbnews.org
Ye Can’t Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own the Trademark
The reason Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — can’t legally sell his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts is not because the phrase is designated as hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League. It’s because two Black men own the legal trademark. Ramses...
SFist
Musk Said to Be Demanding 12-Hour Shifts In First Week at Twitter; Has Set Up 'War Room' of Cronies to Lead Transition
It can't be very fun to be inside Twitter HQ this week — and dad jokes aside, new Chief Twit Elon Musk is apparently presenting himself as a taskmaster seeking to test employees' devotion to the company, their skills, and their work ethic right out of the gate. Musk...
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Newsom Blames Fox News for 'Creating the Culture' That Led to Pelosi Attack
The longtime boyfriend of slain Oakland dentist Lili Xu, who was accused of a murder-for-hire plot, stood to gain financially from her death. According to court documents and what Nelson Chia told investigators before taking his own life, he was set to make $1 million upon Xu's death as the trustee of her estate, which was worth over $12 million. [KTVU]
SFist
DePape Spoke of 'Fighting Tyranny' As He Held Paul Pelosi Hostage, and More Details From FBI Investigation
A clearer picture has emerged of what transpired during the 20 to 30 minutes that David DePape was allegedly inside the Pelosi home in Pacific Heights Friday morning, and according to what DePape himself told investigators, he sure sounds like one of the right-wing rioters at the Capitol on January 6th.
Hillary Clinton questions whether voters 'really understand' what’s at stake in the midterm elections
Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suggested voters were unaware of the real threats against them this upcoming midterm election season.
SFist
Gypsy Taub Speaks Out About Ex-Boyfriend David DePape, Confirms He Wasn't a Trumper, But Had Mental Illness
It's both a surprising twist in the long narrative of Bay Area kooks and political dramas and an inevitable "of course" that an incident involving an unhinged attack on a national political figure in SF should somehow circle back to Gypsy Taub, but it has. We learned Friday that David...
