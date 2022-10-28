Kansas City-area dinosaur lovers, get ready. Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to T-Mobile Center December 9-11! Jurassic World Live Tour is designed with the entire family in mind. To create the mystic and power of more than 24 film-accurate life-size dinosaurs in action, this show features special effects, including strobe lights and a safe theatrical fog. Jurassic World Live Tour will feature more than 20 characters including 9 dinosaurs – the mighty T. rex, Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons, Baby Stegosaurus – including heroes and villains. With live narration, incredible stunts and animatronic action against a prehistoric backdrop depicting the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, the 1 hr. 50 min. production (including 15 min. intermission) is an exciting and captivating experience. Fans are taken on an immersive journey that combines projection, scenery, and life-size ferocious animatronic and performer-operated dinosaurs. Tyrannosaurus Rex takes center stage at more than 40 feet in length.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO