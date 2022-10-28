Read full article on original website
WIBW
Award-winning musician takes talents to NE Kansas
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mollie B, along with Ted Lange and SqueezeBox, continued their national tour at Bohemian Hall in Rossville. Primarily a polka musician, Mollie also performs a wide variety of music, such as country and classic, to entertain all generations. Mollie is an International...
KVOE
Kansas Miss Amazing “amplifies” voices of special needs women Saturday night
The Kansas Miss Amazing “Amplifying Event” made its return to Emporia for the first time in two years Saturday evening. The Emporia High School theatre hosted the event that seeks to celebrate young women with all matter of physical and mental disabilities. Event Director Michelle Roberts says the event is structured as a pageant, however, they prefer to use the term “amplify event” as they are seeking to amplify the voices of their participants.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Ice skating rink coming soon to Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka will soon be the home of an ice skating rink. Construction is underway on the Core First Ice Rink located at Evergy Plaza. While the grand opening isn’t until November 12th, tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.
Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
Photos: Day of the Dead in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating in Emporia. This event was a partnership between Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street. The Parade of the Living Dead marched from 7th Street to 11th Street on Commercial Street with […]
How to celebrate Halloween in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Halloween is days away, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the capital city this weekend. Oct. 29, Spookomotive Train Ride, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s Spookomotive train ride from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $1.50 and features a slightly spooky ride through […]
Gage Park mini-train to stay in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Gage Park mini-train is officially retired, giving it’s last ride over the weekend, but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon. Although the train will most likely never be giving anyone rides ever again, Shawnee County Parks and Rec is already making plans to preserve the locomotive. The train […]
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Smoothie and hot dog shop comes to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – While smoothies and hot dogs may not be a common combination, this new business is bringing just that to Topeka. Hot Dog and Smoothie Shack, located at 17th and Wanamaker, is bringing something unique to Top City. The new business offers a variety of different smoothie flavors like Strawberry Banana and Pina […]
kcparent.com
Jurassic World Live Tour is Coming to Kansas City!
Kansas City-area dinosaur lovers, get ready. Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to T-Mobile Center December 9-11! Jurassic World Live Tour is designed with the entire family in mind. To create the mystic and power of more than 24 film-accurate life-size dinosaurs in action, this show features special effects, including strobe lights and a safe theatrical fog. Jurassic World Live Tour will feature more than 20 characters including 9 dinosaurs – the mighty T. rex, Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons, Baby Stegosaurus – including heroes and villains. With live narration, incredible stunts and animatronic action against a prehistoric backdrop depicting the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, the 1 hr. 50 min. production (including 15 min. intermission) is an exciting and captivating experience. Fans are taken on an immersive journey that combines projection, scenery, and life-size ferocious animatronic and performer-operated dinosaurs. Tyrannosaurus Rex takes center stage at more than 40 feet in length.
Wet grass slows down plan for Topeka controlled burn
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff advised citizens not to call 911 if they see smoke near the Phillip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka. The MTAA Fire Department had tentatively planned to burn the grassy areas near the airfield on Monday, Oct. 31. The controlled burn was postponed when wet grass slowed any progress, […]
KSNT
Upgrade your home with Manhattan Appliance & Sleep Source
MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Dane Kroll got the chance to visit the Manhattan Appliance & Sleep Source to talk with the owner, Darin Pote, about what all the store offers and how they’ve become a staple of the Little Apple. For more information you can click here.
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
KAKE TV
Former KU basketball player dies 10 months after crash on Kansas Turnpike
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died 10 months after he was severely injured in a crash. Muscadin, 22, had been hospitalized since the accident on December 30, 2021. The University of New Mexico announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Gethro...
WIBW
Two sent to hospital after pair of fights in Manhattan’s Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were sent to the hospital over the weekend after a pair of fights broke out in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers observed an unconscious man in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville in front of Tubby’s Bar.
WIBW
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
University reviewing concerns over employee’s Halloween costume
Editor’s Note: Portions of this article and the name of the person in question have been removed while 27 News works to gather more information and further investigate these claims. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Washburn University employee is the focus of a campus review following allegations over a costume worn at a Halloween party. Lori […]
Former KU basketball player passes away
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin. “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate […]
KSNT
Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin, who was involved in a single-car rollover crash in December, died late Monday from the injuries he sustained in the crash. He was 22. Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced the news Tuesday, saying Muscadin will ”always be our teammate.”
