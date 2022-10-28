Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Morgantown church providing free lunch reopens doors to the public
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown church has been feeding people free lunch for nearly 40 years. The pandemic forced them to make some changes, but now they’re back to providing the same level of hospitality they’ve always been known for. People in this Morgantown neighborhood know Trinity...
WDTV
Holiday films set to screen at Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three popular holiday films are set to screen next month in downtown Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand. The Robinson Grand’s “Holiday Movie Memories 2022″ includes the following films:. Polar Express (2004) on December 9. Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) on December 22.
New tattoo shop opens in Clarksburg
Clarksburg has a new tattoo studio, and the artists are excited to bring their art to the community.
New Family Support Center opens in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Upshur County now has a central location where families can get information about everything from jobs to community resources. The Mountain Cap Family Support Center of Upshur County held its ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon in Buckhannon. The resource hub has a social worker specializing in Grand families and Kinship Care, […]
WDTV
Mon County students getting rides on electric bus for next 6 weeks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon County is testing out a new electric school bus. On Tuesday, bus drivers and first responders got to see firsthand what the bus is like. The wheels on the electric bus will be going round and round, at least for the next 6 weeks in Mon County.
WDTV
Patricia Joyce Helmick
Patricia Joyce Helmick, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 30,2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on October 8, 1937, in Fairmont; a daughter of the Wayman J. West and Lena (Snider) West. Patricia retired from C and P Telephone Company. She was an avid...
In memory of fallen Wheeling firefighters
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the corner of 14th and Water Streets in Wheeling sits a memorial statue. It depicts a firefighter holding his helmet with an expression of pain on his face, representing not only the responders the Friendly City has lost, but the painful and difficult things they’re called to witness. It was […]
WDTV
Growing concerns for trick or treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Monday is Halloween many kids were on the streets getting candy and having fun. It’s that time of the year again, spooky season but the scariest thing this year may not be masks or costumes. It could be drugs, more specifically fentanyl. Parents in...
A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge. Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed […]
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
WDTV
Charlotte Geraldine Saunders
Charlotte Geraldine Saunders, 72 of Fairmont passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Morgantown on March 28, 1950 a daughter of the late William Pearl and Helen Lucille Rebold Anderson. Charlotte graduated from Clay-Battelle High School and attended Fairmont...
WDTV
Bridging the Great Health Divide: A look at Bonnie’s Bus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We recently met up with Bonnie’s Bus as it made it’s way to Rowelsburg in Preston County. The bus serves as WVU Cancer Institute’s outreach to help those in rural areas get the tests they need to detect breast cancer.
Philippi Elementary School going remote for 2 days due to staff illness
All students at Philippi Elementary School will be learning remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 due to an illness-induced staffing shortage.
Metro News
Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
Mon County Schools to begin using electric school bus
Monongalia County Schools will begin using a fully-electric school bus as part of the West Virginia GreenPower Launch All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project.
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Bianca with her, a 7-year-old unclaimed stray who is up for adoption. She talked about what it is like adopting an older dog. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
ehspress.org
The Haunted History of West Virginia
The mountains and the hills of West Virginia hold many stories, some of which have been around for centuries. This spooky season, take time to visit the haunted historical places of West Virginia. Such as the souls that still haunt the Lunatic Asylum in Weston and a hotel that was built in the early 1800’s. All haunted Locations offer tours during the Halloween season.
WDTV
WVU names Homecoming Royalty, recognizes Alumni awardees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A week of Homecoming activities culminated at WVU with the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Royalty. Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy were announced as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during halftime of Saturday’s game against TCU. Selected by their peers during two days of...
Comments / 0