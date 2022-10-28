ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WDTV

Morgantown church providing free lunch reopens doors to the public

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown church has been feeding people free lunch for nearly 40 years. The pandemic forced them to make some changes, but now they’re back to providing the same level of hospitality they’ve always been known for. People in this Morgantown neighborhood know Trinity...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Holiday films set to screen at Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three popular holiday films are set to screen next month in downtown Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand. The Robinson Grand’s “Holiday Movie Memories 2022″ includes the following films:. Polar Express (2004) on December 9. Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) on December 22.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

New Family Support Center opens in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Upshur County now has a central location where families can get information about everything from jobs to community resources. The Mountain Cap Family Support Center of Upshur County held its ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon in Buckhannon. The resource hub has a social worker specializing in Grand families and Kinship Care, […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Patricia Joyce Helmick

Patricia Joyce Helmick, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 30,2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on October 8, 1937, in Fairmont; a daughter of the Wayman J. West and Lena (Snider) West. Patricia retired from C and P Telephone Company. She was an avid...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

In memory of fallen Wheeling firefighters

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the corner of 14th and Water Streets in Wheeling sits a memorial statue. It depicts a firefighter holding his helmet with an expression of pain on his face, representing not only the responders the Friendly City has lost, but the painful and difficult things they’re called to witness. It was […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Growing concerns for trick or treat

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Monday is Halloween many kids were on the streets getting candy and having fun. It’s that time of the year again, spooky season but the scariest thing this year may not be masks or costumes. It could be drugs, more specifically fentanyl. Parents in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge. Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Charlotte Geraldine Saunders

Charlotte Geraldine Saunders, 72 of Fairmont passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Morgantown on March 28, 1950 a daughter of the late William Pearl and Helen Lucille Rebold Anderson. Charlotte graduated from Clay-Battelle High School and attended Fairmont...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Bridging the Great Health Divide: A look at Bonnie’s Bus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We recently met up with Bonnie’s Bus as it made it’s way to Rowelsburg in Preston County. The bus serves as WVU Cancer Institute’s outreach to help those in rural areas get the tests they need to detect breast cancer.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Bianca with her, a 7-year-old unclaimed stray who is up for adoption. She talked about what it is like adopting an older dog. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
ehspress.org

The Haunted History of West Virginia

The mountains and the hills of West Virginia hold many stories, some of which have been around for centuries. This spooky season, take time to visit the haunted historical places of West Virginia. Such as the souls that still haunt the Lunatic Asylum in Weston and a hotel that was built in the early 1800’s. All haunted Locations offer tours during the Halloween season.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

WVU names Homecoming Royalty, recognizes Alumni awardees

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A week of Homecoming activities culminated at WVU with the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Royalty. Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy were announced as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during halftime of Saturday’s game against TCU. Selected by their peers during two days of...
MORGANTOWN, WV

