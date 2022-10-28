Read full article on original website
No tricks, no rain, no Florida tropical cyclones. A Halloween treat!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re slowly inching our way to the next tropical depression far south in the Caribbean on Sunday. This disturbance still has a chance to develop into Tropical Storm Lisa as it moves toward Central America. But just barely. It’s a small and weak system. That part of the Caribbean has the warmest water temps, still in the mid-80s. That becomes the most favorable spot for any additional development in November. That would be very good for the Suncoast.
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That’s the maximum the judge could have imposed. Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which...
