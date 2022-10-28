Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a...
kentuckytoday.com
Mississippi church commits to ‘more thorough response’ for 1980s abuse case
MADISON, Miss. (BP) – In speaking to worshippers at Broadmoor Baptist Church Sunday, Lead Pastor Josh Braddy presented several action steps toward addressing a decades-old case of sexual abuse to which he and other church leaders believe “a more thorough response was warranted.”. The case centers around a...
Comments / 0