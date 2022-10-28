Temporary ramp installed as 6/10 connector project continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A temporary ramp connecting Route 6 East to Route 10 South opened Friday in Providence, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

The change is part of the Route 6/10 Reconstruction Project. RIDOT said it represents a “significant milestone” since it’s the last section being moved off the old infrastructure.

The new ramp is located about 1,200 feet beyond the current exit. Using a closed section of the newly built Westminster Street bridge and a new service road, it creates a loop to get drivers over to Route 10 toward Cranston.

There will be no exits, entrances, merges, stop signs or traffic signals along this route, RIDOT added.

Courtesy: Rhode Island Department of Transportation

Drivers who use the Plainfield Street on-ramp will have access to both Route 10 South and Route 6 East as a result of the change, RIDOT noted.

RIDOT said the change allows them to demolish and rebuild the current Route 6 East to Route 10 South ramp.

Construction is expected to take about a year, with the ramp expected to reopen in late summer 2023.

The interchange, which carries nearly 100,000 vehicles each day, is being completely rebuilt by RIDOT. The entire project is expected to be finished by the end of next year.

