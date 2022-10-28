Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A detention officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center has been arrested. Alsires Genaro Betancur III allegedly brought a ‘prohibited substance’ within the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the arrest resulted from an investigation on illegal narcotics and contraband inside the detention center.
KCBD
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated assault in October shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Edward Fabian Lopez has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of shooting his cousin, Isaiah Riojas, in front of a family member’s house in early October. PREVIOUS STORY: ‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
KCBD
Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 42-year-old man is now charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Investigators served the warrant on Alvin Flores Tuesday evening. Flores was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn. Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Find the latest updates here: 1 critically injured...
KCBD
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, fines, and supervised release after he admitted to scheming his way onto private chartered flights, yachts, limousines, expensive vehicles, and more. J Nicholas Bryant, 26, admitted on November 18,...
KCBD
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
KCBD
Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
KCBD
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
KCBD
Veteran’s Day parade
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The local non-profit Los Hermanos Familia is hosting a Veteran’s Day parade to honor those who have served. This year’s theme is “You are not alone.”. The non-profit reports that veterans are at a higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served....
KCBD
Literacy Lubbock dinner to benefit TTU Press
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Press proudly presents Literary Lubbock, an evening of dining and literary fellowship. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center | 2521 17th St | Lubbock, Texas. This event benefits the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest,...
KCBD
West Texas rural voters crucial for statewide races
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Candidates for statewide office in Texas have made the West Texas area a frequent stop on the campaign trail, including gubernatorial candidates. Incumbent Greg Abbott is expected to knock on doors in Lubbock the Saturday before Election Day, a fourth campaign event this year in the Hub City.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Doba
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Doba, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. Doba is easygoing and loves to follow his person around. He is also very bubbly and entertaining. Doba is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Bob Mills Furniture celebrates 15 years with donation event to South Plains Food Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its 15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX. Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian organization dedicated to serving West...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi expected to be charged
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The second week of early voting for the November elections is underway. So far, more than 31,000 people have cast their ballot in Lubbock County. 154 killed in crowd surge. Paul Pelosi injured in attack. The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy...
KCBD
Inclement weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roller-coaster temperatures return to the area over the next 7 days. Warm 70-degree temps over the next two days will fall to the 60s over the region by Friday. Clouds will increase tomorrow and Thursday along with a chance of showers/storms on Thursday night into early...
KCBD
‘It’s terrifying:’ Lubbock boy battling RSV as cases rise higher, faster than normal this year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s Hospital is reporting more Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases than usual this year and they’re coming earlier than normal. The rise follows a national trend, with several hospitals across the country needing more beds. Many are calling the situation a ‘tripledemic,’ as...
KCBD
SPC wins five marketing awards at district conference
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The South Plains College’s Marketing and Communications recently won five Medallion Awards from District 4 of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations. The conference was held at the Magnolia Hotel on Oct. 20–22 in Houston. “Energize Your Marketing” was the theme...
KCBD
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
