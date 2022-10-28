ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A detention officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center has been arrested. Alsires Genaro Betancur III allegedly brought a ‘prohibited substance’ within the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the arrest resulted from an investigation on illegal narcotics and contraband inside the detention center.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Lubbock man indicted for aggravated assault in October shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Edward Fabian Lopez has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of shooting his cousin, Isaiah Riojas, in front of a family member’s house in early October. PREVIOUS STORY: ‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 42-year-old man is now charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Investigators served the warrant on Alvin Flores Tuesday evening. Flores was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Veteran’s Day parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The local non-profit Los Hermanos Familia is hosting a Veteran’s Day parade to honor those who have served. This year’s theme is “You are not alone.”. The non-profit reports that veterans are at a higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Literacy Lubbock dinner to benefit TTU Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Press proudly presents Literary Lubbock, an evening of dining and literary fellowship. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center | 2521 17th St | Lubbock, Texas. This event benefits the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

West Texas rural voters crucial for statewide races

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Candidates for statewide office in Texas have made the West Texas area a frequent stop on the campaign trail, including gubernatorial candidates. Incumbent Greg Abbott is expected to knock on doors in Lubbock the Saturday before Election Day, a fourth campaign event this year in the Hub City.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Doba

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Doba, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. Doba is easygoing and loves to follow his person around. He is also very bubbly and entertaining. Doba is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Inclement weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roller-coaster temperatures return to the area over the next 7 days. Warm 70-degree temps over the next two days will fall to the 60s over the region by Friday. Clouds will increase tomorrow and Thursday along with a chance of showers/storms on Thursday night into early...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SPC wins five marketing awards at district conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The South Plains College’s Marketing and Communications recently won five Medallion Awards from District 4 of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations. The conference was held at the Magnolia Hotel on Oct. 20–22 in Houston. “Energize Your Marketing” was the theme...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy