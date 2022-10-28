ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Whitmer says she’ll use abortion to ‘steal’ jobs and companies from Ohio: Capitol Letter

That employer up north: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that if her state votes to put abortion rights in the state constitution next week, she wants to try to use that to entice companies and skilled workers from Ohio and other states with strict abortion limits, Jeremy Pelzer reports. “I want to go into Indiana and Ohio and start stealing headquarters and cultivating talent,” said Whitmer, a Democrat seeking reelection. A spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s seen “zero evidence” that businesses and workers are shunning Ohio because of its abortion policies and that Whitmer’s comments “amount to more wishful thinking than a solid economic development plan.”
Michigan governor pledges to steal companies from Ohio if abortion referendum passes: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Could enshrining women’s right to abortion in law lure economic development?. Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley hinted at the idea last week in an editorial interview with cleveland.com editors and...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Disappointed you didn’t win the $1 billion jackpot in the Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Powerball drawing?. Here’s the deal ... nobody won it, so the jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1.2 billion for the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the second-largest Powerball jackpot.
How to grow dazzling dahlias, and how to store their tubers for winter in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some flowering plants are so varied, beautiful, and beguiling that they inspire single-minded devotion among gardeners. One example is dahlias, which have a seemingly endless array of colors, shapes, and sizes, long and strong stems that make them perfect for cut flower arrangements, and a bloom season that can last well into October in Northeast Ohio.
Bengals’ rush defense has rude awakening in loss to Browns: ‘They outplayed us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ rushing defense looked a hollow shell of its former self against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. Browns running back Nick Chubb showed Lou Anarumo’s defense why he’s one of the best, if not the best, running backs in the NFL this season. The league’s leading rusher, Chubb ran for just over a 100 yards and two touchdowns while averaging north of four yards a carry in the Bengals’ 32-12 prime-time loss to Cleveland.
Joe Mixon, Bengals’ rushing offense struggles against Browns: ‘We didn’t win on them’

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The explosive runs never came for the Cincinnati Bengals rushing attack on Monday night. Running back Joe Mixon ran for a near season and career-low 27 yards on just eight attempts against the Cleveland Browns in the Bengals’ 32-13 prime-time loss on Halloween night. There wasn’t much else Cincinnati’s ground game could do as the Bengals rushed for a season low total 34 yards.
Browns seemed to do everything right against Bengals: Takeaways from Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are just some nights in the NFL when everything is right. In a game designed for imperfection, it looks like everything was perfect. Of course everything wasn’t perfect for the Browns against the Bengals, it just felt like it at times. The floodgates didn’t open until the Browns scored the game’s first points with 5:04 left in the second quarter, including a giant personnel 2-point conversion with a crushing block from James Hudson III -- we’ll get to him -- but when they opened, they opened wide.
