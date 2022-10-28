That employer up north: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that if her state votes to put abortion rights in the state constitution next week, she wants to try to use that to entice companies and skilled workers from Ohio and other states with strict abortion limits, Jeremy Pelzer reports. “I want to go into Indiana and Ohio and start stealing headquarters and cultivating talent,” said Whitmer, a Democrat seeking reelection. A spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s seen “zero evidence” that businesses and workers are shunning Ohio because of its abortion policies and that Whitmer’s comments “amount to more wishful thinking than a solid economic development plan.”

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO