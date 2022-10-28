Read full article on original website
Related
Whitmer says she’ll use abortion to ‘steal’ jobs and companies from Ohio: Capitol Letter
That employer up north: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that if her state votes to put abortion rights in the state constitution next week, she wants to try to use that to entice companies and skilled workers from Ohio and other states with strict abortion limits, Jeremy Pelzer reports. “I want to go into Indiana and Ohio and start stealing headquarters and cultivating talent,” said Whitmer, a Democrat seeking reelection. A spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s seen “zero evidence” that businesses and workers are shunning Ohio because of its abortion policies and that Whitmer’s comments “amount to more wishful thinking than a solid economic development plan.”
Michigan governor tells voters make abortion legal and she’ll steal Ohio jobs: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Michigan voters enshrine abortion rights in their state’s constitution, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’ll start “stealing headquarters” and luring trained workers from Ohio. We’re talking about abortion’s role in the election and economy on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Michigan governor pledges to steal companies from Ohio if abortion referendum passes: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Could enshrining women’s right to abortion in law lure economic development?. Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley hinted at the idea last week in an editorial interview with cleveland.com editors and...
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney endorses Tim Ryan in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race during Cleveland appearance
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican ousted from office this year after voting to impeach ex-President Donald Trump, endorsed Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race at the City Club of Cleveland on Tuesday. Cheney said during an appearance at Cleveland State...
5 takeaways from the Fox News U.S. Senate candidate forum featuring Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican writer J.D. Vance each got 22 minutes on national television on Tuesday, via an Ohio U.S. Senate forum in Columbus hosted by Fox News. The forum was the third time Ryan and Vance had appeared in a TV program geared...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Disappointed you didn’t win the $1 billion jackpot in the Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Powerball drawing?. Here’s the deal ... nobody won it, so the jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1.2 billion for the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the second-largest Powerball jackpot.
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
Feds require Lakewood to make $85 million in repairs to stop discharge of raw sewage into Lake Erie, Rocky River
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Lakewood must make millions of dollars in repairs to its sewer system and pay a civil penalty for discharging raw sewage into Lake Erie and Rocky River nearly 2,000 times in the last six years, according to a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Honda wins $71 million tax credit for future battery plant south of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda will receive a 30-year tax credit worth $71.3 million to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. Honda announced on Oct. 11 that it would spend $3.5 billion building a new battery plant in...
How to grow dazzling dahlias, and how to store their tubers for winter in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some flowering plants are so varied, beautiful, and beguiling that they inspire single-minded devotion among gardeners. One example is dahlias, which have a seemingly endless array of colors, shapes, and sizes, long and strong stems that make them perfect for cut flower arrangements, and a bloom season that can last well into October in Northeast Ohio.
How Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Bengals offense struggled during Monday’s 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, scoring all 13 of their points in the fourth quarter. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:
Bengals’ rush defense has rude awakening in loss to Browns: ‘They outplayed us’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ rushing defense looked a hollow shell of its former self against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. Browns running back Nick Chubb showed Lou Anarumo’s defense why he’s one of the best, if not the best, running backs in the NFL this season. The league’s leading rusher, Chubb ran for just over a 100 yards and two touchdowns while averaging north of four yards a carry in the Bengals’ 32-12 prime-time loss to Cleveland.
How Jessie Bates III, Germaine Pratt and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Bengals defense struggled to contain the Browns offense during Monday’s 32-13 loss in Cleveland. Safety Jessie Bates III led the Bengals in overall defensive grade (80.0) and rush defense grade (90.3), according to Pro Football Focus. Safety Vonn Bell led the way with a 86.0 pass...
Who do fans think is the best NFL player between the Browns and the Bengals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the days leading up to Monday night’s matchup between the Browns and Bengals, our staff put together an All-Ohio roster, combining the best players from both NFL teams. We also gave fans an opportunity to rank the best players between the two teams in...
Joe Mixon, Bengals’ rushing offense struggles against Browns: ‘We didn’t win on them’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The explosive runs never came for the Cincinnati Bengals rushing attack on Monday night. Running back Joe Mixon ran for a near season and career-low 27 yards on just eight attempts against the Cleveland Browns in the Bengals’ 32-13 prime-time loss on Halloween night. There wasn’t much else Cincinnati’s ground game could do as the Bengals rushed for a season low total 34 yards.
National Weather Service issues warning to motorists amid heavy fog in parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Due to dense fog over the eastern lakeshore of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, and Erie counties, the National Weather Service issued a statement warning motorists for low visibility along Interstate 90 for the early afternoon on Tuesday. The thick fog was expected to last until 2 p.m.,...
How Myles Garrett, Sione Takitaki and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns defense played terrific during Monday’s 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. On 42 snaps, defensive end Myles Garrett led the unit with a 92.6 defensive grade, and a pass rush grade of 91.9, according to Pro Football Focus. On 53 snaps, safety Grant Delpit...
Browns seemed to do everything right against Bengals: Takeaways from Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are just some nights in the NFL when everything is right. In a game designed for imperfection, it looks like everything was perfect. Of course everything wasn’t perfect for the Browns against the Bengals, it just felt like it at times. The floodgates didn’t open until the Browns scored the game’s first points with 5:04 left in the second quarter, including a giant personnel 2-point conversion with a crushing block from James Hudson III -- we’ll get to him -- but when they opened, they opened wide.
Some suspicious activity at the Bitcoin machine: Orange Police Blotter
Beachwood police notified officers in Orange at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 19 that they were out at the BP gas station and Uni-Mart on Chagrin and Richmond Road investigating suspicious activity involving a man at the Bitcoin automated teller machine, available for digital and cryptocurrency conversion. Officers added that the suspect...
How Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense had a commanding performance during Monday’s 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. On 71 snaps, center Ethan Pocic led the offense with a 94.0 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He added a run blocking grade of 92.0. Jacoby Brissett also topped 90 in offensive grading (90.8).
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2