SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Youth Choir Gives First Performance
Come see the Prescott Valley Youth Choir in their first ever concert this November at the Main Street Theatre in Prescott Valley! Their concert will highlight Christmas & Holiday Classics and a special tribute to veterans!. The Prescott Valley Youth Choir was made possible by a portion of the Maranda...
SignalsAZ
100 Men Who Care Event: Nov 10th
100 Men Who Care is holding its Fall Giving Event November 10, 2022 at the Orchard RV Park starting at 5pm. Launched in 2019, the 100 Men Who Care of northern Arizona has raised over $106,000 to date for non-profits making a difference in the communities of northern Arizona. The...
arcadianews.com
In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’
Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
SignalsAZ
October 31st Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. I know that thousands of children will be out trick-or-treating tonight, and I hope you have a great time. I want to remind everyone to be safe during tonight’s...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Honoring Veterans Day
November is an important month, as we honor our many veterans. As a US Army Vietnam War Combat Infantry Veteran, I understand the importance of honoring those who have served, and currently serve in our armed forces. Their duty and sacrifice should be remembered every day!. Veterans Day, formerly Armistice...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Prescott Food Forest Finds a Home in Chino Valley
All we need is 15 to 20 volunteers to give three hours per week to substantially increase our growth and giving potential. It is an honor and a pleasure to share my thoughts and perspective on living a healthy life with you. I am passionate about living a long and healthy life; hence, my nickname, “Your Make 100 Healthy Guy.” As the founder of the Make 100 Healthy Foundation, I am always exploring best practices for nutrition, exercise and an overall sense of well-being.
prescottenews.com
Lil’ old Prescott Valley has a big vote ahead on the November ballot – Bill Williams
Residents will approve or disapprove of the 210-page long-range plan through 2035. Prescott Valley, Arizona, has come a long way since cattle ranches and gold prospecting in the 1860s, and the 1960s when it was known as Lonesome Valley – a cattle ranching community. And now it is busting at its britches. One census bureau estimate says “P.V.” will be the largest town in northern Arizona, soon. The current population of 46,515 makes it the 23rd largest town in Arizona.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Farmers Market Winter Hours to Begin Nov 5
On Saturday, November 5, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 9th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Dignity Health-YRMC (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 9:30am to 1pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through March 2023. The market will be closed on November 26 and December 24.
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Glamour Red Kale
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Glamour Red Kale. Few Flowers are more elegant in Fall than Watters select varieties of ornamental kale. The subdued fall tones are perfect for containers, beds, and borders. And it’s so easy to grow! These unique Prescott Selections are an award-winner for cold hardiness, intense red, purple, white, and pink coloring in a frilly package. Matures to 1′ foot tall and wide.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode Named Chairman of Water Users Association
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode was named Chair of the Board of the Northern Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (NAMWUA), for a term through July of 2023. He filled the remaining term of Councilor Roger Kinsinger from Prescott Valley. Goode was named at the October 21 meeting of the group. “I...
SignalsAZ
Memorials, Monuments Prohibited in National Forests
The Prescott National Forest would like to remind the public that the placement of monuments or memorials on National Forest System lands is prohibited. While the placement of a monument or memorial on public land may help some individuals through difficult times, these memorials are generally of significance to only those most closely tied to a specific person or event. Others may feel that memorials intrude on their experience of the forest. For this and other reasons, the placement of monuments or memorials on National Forest System lands is prohibited.
gotodestinations.com
The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in Flagstaff, Arizona – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Flagstaff, Arizona, there are plenty of wonderful breakfast spots to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to fuel your hiking adventure or a leisurely brunch with friends, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of these great restaurants.
momjunky.com
The Best Coffee in Sedona
Sedona is by far my favorite and most magical place in Arizona. It is one of the most visited places in the world averaging 3 million visitors a year. From vortices to spiritual healing to drum circles, there are so many fun things to do in red rock country, including visiting amazing coffee shops. Here is a list of the best coffee shops in Sedona.
Things to do in Flagstaff, Arizona
We recently went to Flagstaff, Arizona with the boys. They were really excited to play in the snow. But other than that, we weren’t sure what kind of activities we were going to do as we wanted to discover Flagstaff. Because of the weather, we had to prepare a bit.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Justice Institute Receives Grant
The United States Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services awarded Yavapai College Justice Institute a $29,455 grant to fund a year of Peace Officer trainings with the national non-profit, Police2Peace. Former Prescott Police Chief and YC Justice Studies instructor Jerald Monahan says the trainings help foster a...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Holds Public Hearing for Use of CDBG Funds
The City of Cottonwood is expected to receive approximately $406,016 in FY23 federal CDBG funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account (RA). The City of Cottonwood also intends to apply for up to $500,000 in FY22 or 23 CDBG funds from the State Special Projects (SSP) account. CDBG...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Winter Parking Restrictions Start Nov 1
Winter parking restrictions will begin on November 1 and will remain in effect until April 1. During this time, parking on city streets and alleyways is prohibited from midnight to 7 a.m. The parking restriction allows the City to thoroughly plow the streets during snow events and remains in effect...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Eaglet Success on Babbitt Ranches Provides Evidence that Conservation Measures Work
“On behalf of the broader Babbitt Ranches Community, we are so thrilled to be a part of this wildlife success!”. Following unprecedented action taken by Babbitt Ranches, the Arizona State Land Department and the Arizona Game and Fish Department to protect a two-mile radius around a golden eagle nest, wildlife biologists report double success. Twin eaglets have been observed by a helicopter crew in what has become known as the SP Crater Golden Eagle Conservation Complex north of Flagstaff.
