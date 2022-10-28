Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of ‘uncertainty’
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates defended on Monday a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production, even as an American envoy warned of “economic uncertainty” ahead for the world. While cordial, the comments at the...
WNYT
Inflation rises to record 10.7% in 19 European countries using the euro currency; economy grows slightly in 3rd quarter
BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation rises to record 10.7% in 19 European countries using the euro currency; economy grows slightly in 3rd quarter. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Correction: AP-US–Earns-Civitas Resources story
In the headline of a story about the quarterly results of Civitas Inc., published October 31, 2022, and generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research, The Associated Press used an outdated name for the company. Bonanza Creek was acquired by Civitas Resources Inc. and the company is now called Civitas.
WNYT
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 11/1/2022
Stocks gave up early gains and ended lower on Wall Street after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep the pressure on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases. Those high rates are intended to slow the economy, and the...
Comments / 0