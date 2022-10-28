ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, NY

WNYT

Duo charged in Saratoga Springs catalytic converter theft

Saratoga Springs police have made a couple of arrests related to the theft of a couple dozen catalytic converters. Trever Murphy from North Carolina and Joshua McIntosh from Virginia. Police tell us they recovered 24 of the converters. Some at a Saratoga Springs hotel, some in a van that the...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Pair recovering after Troy shooting

Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Shooting in Albany under investigation

The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Rotterdam victim of “grandparent scam” has warning for others

ROTTERDAM — A woman thought she was helping her beloved grandson, but she was scammed out of $7,000. “I got a call and it was a kid on the phone,” she said. “And he said grandma, I destroyed my life, I ruined my life, I need your help. I don’t want to be in jail for the weekend. I had an accident.”
ROTTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie

A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Hochul directs $100k to Troy to help fight violence

The city of Troy now has a new way to fight domestic terrorism. Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed $100,000 in federal funding to go to the Troy Police Department to create a team of police, mental health professionals, and school leaders who can assess and manage threats of targeted violence.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County

A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

