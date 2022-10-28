Read full article on original website
Police: Drunk Clarendon woman crashes into yard
A 31-year-old Clarendon woman was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday.
Milton duo accused of breaking into house in Malta
A Milton duo allegedly broke into a house in Malta last Thursday, October 27, and got away with multiple items before the police could be called.
Duo charged in Saratoga Springs catalytic converter theft
Saratoga Springs police have made a couple of arrests related to the theft of a couple dozen catalytic converters. Trever Murphy from North Carolina and Joshua McIntosh from Virginia. Police tell us they recovered 24 of the converters. Some at a Saratoga Springs hotel, some in a van that the...
Pair recovering after Troy shooting
Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
Shooting in Albany under investigation
The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
Three arrested for drug charges in Rutland
Three people were arrested following the execution of a federal search warrant.
Traffic stop ends in weapons charges for Albany duo
An Albany duo was jailed on Sunday after officers allegedly found a ghost gun, drugs, and a ski mask in their car following a traffic stop.
Rotterdam victim of “grandparent scam” has warning for others
ROTTERDAM — A woman thought she was helping her beloved grandson, but she was scammed out of $7,000. “I got a call and it was a kid on the phone,” she said. “And he said grandma, I destroyed my life, I ruined my life, I need your help. I don’t want to be in jail for the weekend. I had an accident.”
Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie
A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
Missing man found deceased in Congress Park
The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced they located the body of a missing man in the pond in Congress Park.
Two arrested for alleged involvement in AT&T store larceny
Two people were arrested in Queensbury on Saturday, October 22. Penny Phillips, 49, of Cambridge, and Joseph Brandmeyer, 42, of Jackson each face multiple charges for their alleged involvement in an AT&T store larceny.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash in Albany
The Albany County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late-night crash that happened on Ten Broeck St.
Watervliet man arrested twice on same day
A Watervliet man was arrested twice in the same day on Thursday.
Hochul directs $100k to Troy to help fight violence
The city of Troy now has a new way to fight domestic terrorism. Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed $100,000 in federal funding to go to the Troy Police Department to create a team of police, mental health professionals, and school leaders who can assess and manage threats of targeted violence.
Malta traffic stop results in drug possession arrests
Two men were arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop in Malta.
2-car crash in Sunderland sends 1 to hospital
A crash on Route 7 in Sunderland left a car and a tractor-trailer totaled Monday morning.
ATF searches Granville area after Calamity Jane’s burglary
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed a search warrant was executed in Granville Thursday night.
Watervliet police say suspect’s arrest shines spotlight on bail reform laws
Watervliet police say a man arrested seven times in the last year keeps being set free due to bail reform laws. Police most recently arrested 37-year-old Joshua Prew on Thursday. Investigators say he was selling illegal drugs out of an unsanitary home at 2418 Third Ave. with children inside. Hours...
Pittsfield Police looking for missing man
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for assistance with locating 60-year-old Gino Gennari who has been reported missing.
Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County
A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
