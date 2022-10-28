Read full article on original website
Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school. Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm. The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff. Rockford Police […]
northernpublicradio.org
New Illinois Report Card shows Rockford Public Schools still below the curve, but leaders see progress
The new Illinois Report Card was just released. It’s the state’s interactive education data set. Rockford Public Schools consistently falls well below state averages in key metrics like graduation rate and chronic absenteeism. In 2022, that was still the case. RPS’ graduation rate was around 66% -- that’s...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]
If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
Two killed in Illinois school bus crash
KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV. An adult […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Winnebago County Sheriff Dept. and Rockford PD are Both Hiring
32-year-old shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Two Possible Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight, Possible Shooting Between Neighbors
Teen shot at Rockford barber shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a barber shop on Sandy Hollow Road on Saturday. According to officials, officers were called to Zuly Hair Cuts, at 4332 Sandy Hollow Road, around 5:55 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot, but the injury was not life-threatening. He was […]
WIFR
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
Police: Four Rockford teens arrested for shooting at duplex with stolen guns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, one as young as 13-years-old, were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting at a duplex with guns that were reported stolen. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Arthur Avenue around 4:35 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found numerous shell […]
northernstar.info
BREAKING: Stabbing sends two to hospital, suspect located
DeKALB – Police responded to a stabbing on the 1100 block of W. Lincoln Highway this afternoon. Two people were reported injured and transported to Kishwaukee Hospital. The first left the scene at 3:58 p.m. and the second at 4:14 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred at 1100 W. Lincoln Highway, the Lincoln Tower apartment building.
UPDATE: Police searching for missing Illinois 13-year-old
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say Jadin Casas has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: The Dixon Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen, Jadin Casas, 13. Police said Jadin was last seen on October 29th in the 600 block of Marclare Street, wearing a fuzzy burgundy jacket, black pants, black […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Possible Shooting 802 18th st victim On The East Side
northernpublicradio.org
Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb
The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
rockrivercurrent.com
Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location
BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
Rockford residents trick-or-treat from their cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Candy Cruise” allowed trick-or-treaters to say in their cars. Life Church Rockford held the event over the weekend. Residents decorated their cars and rolled through to get candy. It is a format they adopted during COVID. “Kids get more candy than they know what to do with, let me tell […]
Winnebago County residents can get a free Ring doorbell
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is giving out more free Ring doorbells. People who lived in certain districts were the only ones who could get them last month, but starting Tuesday, anyone in the county can. They must be a homeowner and live in a single-family home or condo, however. The county will […]
Missing person sought by Crystal Lake police
Michael K. Mabry was last seen on Sept. 21 in Cicero, and friends and family have not seen him since, according to a bulletin put out by Crystal Lake police. Foul play is not suspected, authorities say.
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
