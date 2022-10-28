ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school. Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm. The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff. Rockford Police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School

vanlifewanderer.com

Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]

If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
ROCKFORD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Two killed in Illinois school bus crash

KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV. An adult […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teen shot at Rockford barber shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a barber shop on Sandy Hollow Road on Saturday. According to officials, officers were called to Zuly Hair Cuts, at 4332 Sandy Hollow Road, around 5:55 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot, but the injury was not life-threatening. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
ROCKFORD, IL
northernstar.info

BREAKING: Stabbing sends two to hospital, suspect located

DeKALB – Police responded to a stabbing on the 1100 block of W. Lincoln Highway this afternoon. Two people were reported injured and transported to Kishwaukee Hospital. The first left the scene at 3:58 p.m. and the second at 4:14 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred at 1100 W. Lincoln Highway, the Lincoln Tower apartment building.
DEKALB, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Possible Shooting 802 18th st victim On The East Side

northernpublicradio.org

Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb

The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
DEKALB, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location

BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents trick-or-treat from their cars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Candy Cruise” allowed trick-or-treaters to say in their cars. Life Church Rockford held the event over the weekend. Residents decorated their cars and rolled through to get candy. It is a format they adopted during COVID. “Kids get more candy than they know what to do with, let me tell […]
ROCKFORD, IL

