Mountain City man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mountain City man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to a TBI release, Michael Keith Forrester, 49, reportedly downloaded an image at his address in Johnson City containing child sexual abuse material.

The investigation stemmed from information obtained by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in May 2021.

On August 31, 2021, a Washington County grand jury returned an indictment charging Forrester with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Forrester was served the indictment on Thursday in the Washington County Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges, the release states.

