ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain City, TN

Mountain City man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrsJm_0iqSt86R00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mountain City man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to a TBI release, Michael Keith Forrester, 49, reportedly downloaded an image at his address in Johnson City containing child sexual abuse material.

Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports

The investigation stemmed from information obtained by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in May 2021.

On August 31, 2021, a Washington County grand jury returned an indictment charging Forrester with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Forrester was served the indictment on Thursday in the Washington County Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges, the release states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

2 alleged burglars arrested at Bristol home

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man and woman on burglary-related charges after deputies reportedly found them with a tarp of stolen items. According to a news release from authorities, police responded to the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol when a caller reported trespassers on […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville

UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

DOJ: These are the active missing persons cold cases in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States each year. Although many missing people are found, others remain missing for more than a year – what many law enforcement agencies consider “cold cases.” Below are active cases of people missing […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Multiple crews respond to Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD). A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Narcan joins revolver, other tools in deputies’ kits

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County sheriff’s deputy in Thursday’s Narcan training sighed when asked if he’d directly worked any drug overdoses. “I don’t have enough fingers on both hands to count how many I’ve worked,” he said. They may be wearied by the seemingly unending rise in overdoses, but the officer and his […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Virginia AG’s office now involved in Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia attorney general’s office is now involved in providing oversight of the Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation project, according to City Manager Randall Eads. In a statement, Eads said the city “welcomes additional court oversight of the entire remediation process implementing the findings of an expert panel report to address odor […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

17th Annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive begins Nov. 4

(WJHL) — Food City began hosting the Johnia Berry Toy Drive a year after its namesake and ETSU graduate 21-year-old Johnia Berry was murdered in her Knoxville apartment on a cold December morning in 2004. The annual effort, sponsored by WJHL, will kick off Nov. 4 and run through Dec. 3 with one goal in […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy