Attack in Nancy Pelosi's home speaks to larger threats of violence in American politics

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Y76v_0iqSt3go00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Early Friday morning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 's San Francisco home was broken into and her husband Paul was severely beaten.

This type of attack comes as politics and divisions within the country are as stark as ever. Other political leaders have faced similar threats in recent years, most notably the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The concern over danger has grown exponentially since 2016, said Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier following the Pelosi attack on KCBS Radio on Friday.

"The increase in social media, and the vitriol that continues to be spewed," she said. "I think that all of us have recognized that we have to be more vigilant."

Speier and her peers have increased security around their homes, and when she goes out to large gatherings, there is always a police presence, sometimes in plain clothes.

"Whether it's the Speaker's husband or Gabby Giffords – there's a real concern that safety is an issue," said Speier.

"Right now I think my biggest concern is that Paul Pelosi not just survives but also he heals well and that there's no brain damage or blood bleeds that he has to deal with," she said.

These types of events speak to a larger conflict in American politics.

"The engagement in Congress has become a blood sport," said Speier. "Many members do things to incite violence."

This includes Donald Trump 's encouragement of the insurrection on Jan. 6 where people stormed the Capitol, and broke into Nancy Pelosi’s offices there.

"We're acting like a third-world country," said Speier. "We've got to tone it down."

Elected officials and community leaders need to begin demanding that, otherwise violence may continue.

The attack began early Friday morning when officers responded to a priority well-being check at the Pelosi home at about 2:26 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers found both Paul, 82, and the suspect in a confrontation, both wielding hammers.

"The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott at a press conference Friday morning.

Both men were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The suspect has been identified as David Depape, 42, possibly from Berkeley.

Depape allegedly demanded to know Nancy's location during the altercation, but that has not yet been confirmed by the police.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will be charging him with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

Comments / 16

rinker
3d ago

So now it’s a big deal, everything was fine when all the violence was against republicans and our Supreme Court justice’s, but now that democrats are being attacked it’s a problem, the chickens have come home to roost how does it feel

Reply
12
rob
2d ago

What a joke!… 100’s of peasants/ Americans are dying everyday from OD’s,… violence and from other failed policies from this administration,… now the pelosis are feeling the effects of their own ignorance?

Reply
3
 

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

