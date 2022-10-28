NJ man on trial for murdering coworker charged for plans to kill cop, stage copycat murder

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Prosecutors accused a New Jersey man who is currently on trial for murdering a co-worker in 2019 with arranging for further killings in an attempt to exonerate himself.

Kenneth Saal, 33, is accused of fatally beating and stabbing his co-worker Carolyn Byington, 26, to death in her Plainsboro apartment in June 2019 during a lunch break.

Middlesex County Jail, where Saal is currently detained, notified the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on Oct. 13 that Saal was attempting to pay another inmate to carry out a copy cat murder in order to create doubt about his guilt, according to court documents obtained by NJ.com .

Saal allegedly offered a fellow inmate $15,000 to either kill a similar victim in a similar way or to kill a detective involved in his case.

He now faces additional charges for conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to tamper with a witness and conspiracy to hinder prosecution.

He pleaded not guilty to the new charges last week.