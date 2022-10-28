ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

NJ man on trial for murdering coworker charged for plans to kill cop, stage copycat murder

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Wa5I_0iqSsyMz00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Prosecutors accused a New Jersey man who is currently on trial for murdering a co-worker in 2019 with arranging for further killings in an attempt to exonerate himself.

Kenneth Saal, 33, is accused of fatally beating and stabbing his co-worker Carolyn Byington, 26, to death in her Plainsboro apartment in June 2019 during a lunch break.

Middlesex County Jail, where Saal is currently detained, notified the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on Oct. 13 that Saal was attempting to pay another inmate to carry out a copy cat murder in order to create doubt about his guilt, according to court documents obtained by NJ.com .

Saal allegedly offered a fellow inmate $15,000 to either kill a similar victim in a similar way or to kill a detective involved in his case.

He now faces additional charges for conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to tamper with a witness and conspiracy to hinder prosecution.

He pleaded not guilty to the new charges last week.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former teacher sentenced for stalking student

A former Mount Olive High School teacher was sentenced to 60 days behind bars at a county jail after being convicted of stalking a student, officials said Monday. Tajinder Tung, 61, of Stewartsville, must also serve three years of probation, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. A Morris...
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey man faces life in prison for peddling dangerous amount of hard drugs

A Manchester Township resident is looking at a sentence of up to life in prison after being charged with running a drug trafficking operation of some pretty hard narcotics. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester has been convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Rikers jail inmate, 26, dies in DOC custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Monday, officials said. Gilberto Garcia, 26, was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center. Garcia’s cause of death remained under investigation on Monday evening. The Rikers inmate had been in custody since Nov. 2 of 2019 on a robbery charge, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women assaulted in separate attacks at same house near Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Police in New Brunswick have been canvassing Central Avenue looking for clues and surveillance video after two women were sexually assaulted on two consecutive nights in the same house near Rutgers University. Both women are affiliated with Rutgers. The attacker entered the home both times through...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-SUNY New Paltz Student Sentenced For Murdering Mom Found In Garbage Container

A former Hudson Valley college student has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to brutally murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a garbage can. Jared Eng, age 25, who attended SUNY New Paltz in Ulster County, was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January 2019 murder that took place in New York City in the Tribeca apartment he shared with his mother Paula Chin, said the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy