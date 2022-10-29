Cedric Tillman update: Status on Vols' wide receiver for Kentucky game
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman will return to the field in full for the Vols' game against Kentucky on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
He practiced at full speed over the last few days and has been cleared to play by medical trainers.
Tillman's return comes after the receiver missed four straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Vols' win over Akron on Sept. 17.
He underwent "tightrope" surgery on Sept. 29 to stabilize the injury and his status has been uncertain in the last several weeks.
The receiver has been doing limited physical activity with the team, and it was originally believed he would be able to return in time for the Vols' game against Alabama and then against UT Martin, but that expectation was too optimistic.
Cedric Tillman update
One of the more productive wide receivers in college football, Tillman has been instrumental in Tennessee's recent offensive renaissance.
He had 64 grabs for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns last season in a Vols offense that ranked No. 9 nationally in total production.
This season, Tillman has 17 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown, with most of that effort coming in Tennessee's win at Pittsburgh, when he caught 9 passes for 162 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
Tennessee is ranked No. 1 nationally in total offense this week and Tillman's return should add to the team's production when passing the ball.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina
