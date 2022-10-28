Read full article on original website
We've Officially Reached Peak Natural Wine Fair
European natural wine fairs are making their U.S. debuts in the hopes of finding success that still eludes them in local markets.
Lawsuit Claims Customers Misled to Believe All Barilla Pasta Is Made in Italy
The brand's packaging and website both disclose that many of its products are made in the U.S.A.
A Pub Named for Guy Fawkes Is Set to Open in His Parents' 16th Century Home
The Fawkes and the Tiger has received an alcohol license to become a 210-seat pub.
Clashes as thousands protest French agro-industry water 'grab'
Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, some clashing with police. Local officials said six people were arrested during the protest and that 4,000 people had turned up for the banned demonstration.
Refinery29
This Is Why Glasgow Is Being Called “The UK’s First Feminist City”
Glasgow is being hailed as "the UK's first feminist city" after councillors passed a game-changing town planning motion. Submitted by Green councillor Holly Bruce, the motion states that women should be "central to all aspects of planning, public realm design, policy development and budgets". Though the motion is the first...
Noma Plans Next Pop-Up Restaurant in Kyoto
Noma is more than just a three-Michelin-star (finally!) restaurant in Copenhagen; it's a global culinary phenomenon, earning René Redzepi rock star chef status. And like any rock star, he's gone on to tour the globe. Noma has operated pop-ups in England, Tokyo, Australia, Mexico, and New York. Now, the...
U.K. Pubs Turn to Candlelit Dinners to Battle Soaring Energy Costs
British pubs are turning back the clock with candles to handle a very modern problem.
Meet the New Wave of American Cider Makers
Regional cider makers across the country are reinventing the comforting fall classic.
Eat Your Way Through Europe on This 15-Day Private Jet 'Grand Tour'
The extravagant trip begins at $139,500 per person, which includes a contribution to the Rainforest Trust to offset carbon emissions.
BBC
Newcastle Discovery Museum could be moved
A decades-old science and history museum housed in a 19th Century Co-op building could be relocated. Newcastle's Grade II-listed Discovery Museum is said to be in a "serious state of decline". Newcastle City Council said it would need significant refurbishment to stay on the current site and could instead move...
France Has a Gourmet Food Trail That Runs From Dijon to Marseille
If your dream trip involves chocolate, cheese, wine, and a constant stream of baguettes, we've found your next vacation. Vallée de la Gastronomie pays homage to France's rich culinary and wine traditions through a food-and-wine road trip that goes from Dijon to Marseille through Lyon. The massive trail, which has had 59 new activities added since 2020, includes 448 different stops along a 385-mile route.
Why Is Everyone Still So Obsessed With Burgundy?
Burgundy is booming, with prices doubling in the last ten years and up 26% the first six months of 2022. What gives?
Eric Sturdza Investments launches Strategic Long Short Fund
ST PETER PORT, Guernsey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Eric Sturdza Investments, an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients, has partnered with Boston-based Crawford Fund Management to launch the Strategic Long Short Fund. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005860/en/ Source: Crawford Fund Management & Morningstar
‘Underpaid, undervalued’: March of the Mummies protests take place across UK
Thousands join demonstration against a childcare structure they say is setting families up for failure
Bacardi Ditches Plastic Pourers in Its Bottles
The spirits company is reducing plastic waste by getting rid of the plastic inserts in bottles of Bacardi, Martini, Bombay Sapphire, and Dewar's products.
World Record for Most Pubs Visited in 24 Hours Claimed for Third Time This Year
Despite multiple record-setting attempts in the past few months, the true holder of the title has been awaiting certification since February.
It's Time to Book a Vacation to Japan — Because Beer Biking Is Back
The Ichiroku Onomichi is a 16-passenger bike that takes guests on a beer tour of Onomichi.
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems are more resilient,...
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
Over 4 Million Bottles of Spanish Wine Were Labeled as French, Fraud Case Alleges
Five suspects are on trial, accused of a scheme to pass of inexpensive Spanish wine as Bordeaux and other French products.
