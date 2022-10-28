ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clashes as thousands protest French agro-industry water 'grab'

Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, some clashing with police. Local officials said six people were arrested during the protest and that 4,000 people had turned up for the banned demonstration.
This Is Why Glasgow Is Being Called “The UK’s First Feminist City”

Glasgow is being hailed as "the UK's first feminist city" after councillors passed a game-changing town planning motion. Submitted by Green councillor Holly Bruce, the motion states that women should be "central to all aspects of planning, public realm design, policy development and budgets". Though the motion is the first...
Noma Plans Next Pop-Up Restaurant in Kyoto

Noma is more than just a three-Michelin-star (finally!) restaurant in Copenhagen; it's a global culinary phenomenon, earning René Redzepi rock star chef status. And like any rock star, he's gone on to tour the globe. Noma has operated pop-ups in England, Tokyo, Australia, Mexico, and New York. Now, the...
Newcastle Discovery Museum could be moved

A decades-old science and history museum housed in a 19th Century Co-op building could be relocated. Newcastle's Grade II-listed Discovery Museum is said to be in a "serious state of decline". Newcastle City Council said it would need significant refurbishment to stay on the current site and could instead move...
France Has a Gourmet Food Trail That Runs From Dijon to Marseille

If your dream trip involves chocolate, cheese, wine, and a constant stream of baguettes, we've found your next vacation. Vallée de la Gastronomie pays homage to France's rich culinary and wine traditions through a food-and-wine road trip that goes from Dijon to Marseille through Lyon. The massive trail, which has had 59 new activities added since 2020, includes 448 different stops along a 385-mile route.
Eric Sturdza Investments launches Strategic Long Short Fund

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Eric Sturdza Investments, an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients, has partnered with Boston-based Crawford Fund Management to launch the Strategic Long Short Fund. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005860/en/ Source: Crawford Fund Management & Morningstar
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems are more resilient,...
