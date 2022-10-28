ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Leah Remini Dragged Into Danny Masterson’s Criminal Trial, Potential Jurors Grilled About Ex-Scientologist

Outspoken ex-Scientologist Leah Remini became the focus of Danny Masterson’s criminal trial as his lawyer tried to remove any potential jurors who had seen the actress’ documentary about the church, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson, 46, arrived at the Los Angeles Superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips, 42, on Tuesday for another day of jury selection in his criminal case. The Scientologist stands accused of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, Masterson faces 45 years in prison. All of the accusers were Scientologists at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Us Weekly

Kanye West ‘Escorted’ Out of Skechers Office After Arriving ‘Unannounced,’ Claims He ‘Lost $2 Billion in 1 Day’

Kanye West is speaking out after losing several business deals following his anti-Semitic remarks. “Ari Emanuel, I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” West, 45, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 27, referring to the Endeavor CEO, who publicly called on brands to suspend their partnerships with the Yeezy designer in a Financial Times essay. “This is love speech, I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am, the people is who I am [sic].”
HipHopWired

Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Apologizes For Comments On George Floyd

Kanye West has apologized for his recent comments on the death of George Floyd. Kanye West apologized for his controversial comments on the death of George Floyd by comparing the way he’s been treated by Adidas to having “a knee on my neck.” West spoke about Floyd’s death and Black Lives Matter with paparazzi on Friday.
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Family Locked In Custody Battle With Rapper's Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle‘s brother is reportedly still fighting over custody of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani. According to RadarOnline, his brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom explained that the only delay in closing the court case involves Nipsey’s ex, Tanisha Foster.
Complex

New Report Details Kanye West’s Alleged ‘Obsession’ With Hitler, Wanted to Name Album After Him

Sources who have worked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West have claimed he’s long-held a fascination with Hitler. CNN reports that several people who have been close to Ye said he once wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader. “He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” said one business executive, who chose to remain anonymous. Those in his close circle were apparently “fully aware” of his alleged interest in Hitler, and four sources said his 2018 album Ye was at one point almost named Hitler.
hotnewhiphop.com

George Floyd’s Brother No Longer Suing Kanye West: Report

George Floyd’s brother won’t be taking Ye to court over his comments on Drink Champs about George Floyd’s death. George Floyd’s brother will no longer go after Kanye West in court for the comments he made on Drink Champs. According to TMZ, Philonise Floyd’s attorney Lee Merritt said that they’ve temporarily paused the lawsuit against Ye, Candace Owens, and other parties for pushing a false narrative that George died from a fentanyl overdose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy