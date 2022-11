Laguna Beach Police Officers arrested Gabriel Matthew Hernandez Stinnett, 19, for child annoyance around 9 p.m on Oct. 31. Stinnett was contacted and arrested after trying to lure a 13-year-old boy to his van with an offer of candy. The incident occurred in the 500 block of Oak Street during the City of Laguna Beach’s Halloween block party.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO