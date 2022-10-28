Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Vachetta Tan” Officially Revealed: Details
This year has been a big one for the Air Jordan 7. As many of you know, this is a sneaker that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to plenty of dope retros, and it is also culminating in some new colorways. The Jordan 7 is one of those models that can lead […]
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
Hypebae
Rihanna Shows off Her Curves in the New Teaser Video for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
The grind never stops for Rihanna. The singer-slash-entrepreneur shared a promo video for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show in which she’s rocking lacy lingerie. “Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” read the snippet intro, before unveiling the date. The fashion experience will air on Prime Video on November 9.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cement Grey” Drops Soon: Photos
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is getting a nice neutral color scheme. New Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways are always making their way to the market. It seems like we are reporting on new Air Jordan 1 Mids every single week, which isn’t all that surprising when you consider how fans just love the shoe. It is a cheaper and more accessible alternative to the High OG, which tends to sell out immediately. In fact, the Jordan 1 Mid is getting yet another colorway, this time called “Cement Grey.”
hypebeast.com
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1
From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s
Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
BET
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Joins Kanye West “Cut Ties” Trend
The YSL rapper jokingly cut ties with himself. Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Tiki Leaf” Drops Next Year: First Look
This Air Jordan 1 Mid has a unique concept. When Michael Jordans stepped into the NBA, he was able to get his very own signature shoe. Of course, this was none other than the Air Jordan 1. These days, the OG version of the Air Jordan 1 is referred to as the High OG. It is a shoe that fans still love, to this day, and that is certainly not going to change for a very long time.
TMZ.com
Judge Mathis Says Kanye's Degrading Black Race, Adidas Can Walk Away
Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
