Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Interview With the Vampire’: How Well Do Jacob Anderson & Sam Reid Know the Anne Rice Universe? (VIDEO)
Anne Rice‘s Interview With the Vampire series has never been at a loss for fans. The classic novel has been around for decades, the story continuing through The Vampire Chronicles book series. AMC has brought the original story to life in Interview With the Vampire, starring Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid as vampire lovers Louis and Lestat. But how well do the actors know the literary world they’re representing on screen? You’re about to find out.
Jimmy Fallon To Reprise ‘Almost Famous’ Film Role For Broadway Musical In Surprise Performances
EXCLUSIVE: More than three years ago, when writer-director Cameron Crowe appeared with David Crosby on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – the duo were plugging their documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name – Crowe made a casual pledge to his old Almost Famous actor Fallon that when the then-developing musical adaptation of the film makes it to Broadway, Fallon has an open invitation to reprise his role as harried (and hairy) band manager Dennie Hope. “I’m speechless,” Fallon said at the time. He’ll likely have more to say tonight when Crowe returns to the show to promote the musical Almost Famous,...
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Comments / 0