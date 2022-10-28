ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 9

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 9 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings. Others Receiving Votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24,...
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 9? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 9. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 9 USA TODAY Coaches Poll...
NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 9

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 9 highlighted by NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 9 highlighted by Tennessee at Kansas City, LA Rams at Tampa Bay, Buffalo at New York Jets. NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9. * next to the pick means the team will win,...
Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 9

Now there’s a new problem. Very quickly we go from having too many teams likely to be bowl eligible to potentially not enough. Texas A&M? That’s not a sure thing. BYU? Probably out unless something big happens. Michigan State? It’s going to take a few upsets to get there. Stanford? Probably not. Texas Tech isn’t a sure thing, and neither is Kansas – the loser of that matchup in a few weeks is likely out.
College Football Playoff Rankings: How The Committee Should Rank The Top 25

The first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022 will come out Tuesday night, November 1st. How should the committee rank the top 25?. College Football Playoff Rankings: How The Top 25 Should Be Done, November 2. The College Football Playoff committee will release its first round of rankings on Tuesday...
Bowl Bubble: Bowl Eligible Teams, Who's Done, Who Needs A Win

College football bowl bubble 2022: Which teams are bowl eligible, and what does everyone else need to do to get to six wins?. What college football teams are going bowling? Which ones are already out of the race for one of the big exhibitions, and which ones are still in the running but are in for a fight?
Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Wednesday, November 2. Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois How To Watch. Record: Central Michigan (2-6), Northern Illinois (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections...
UMass vs UConn Prediction Game Preview

UMass vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Friday, November 4. Record: UMass (1-7), UConn (4-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. It’s been a rough run for the UMass offense, but the defense hasn’t been too awful against the run and does just enough to get into the backfield to matter.
