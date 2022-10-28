Now there’s a new problem. Very quickly we go from having too many teams likely to be bowl eligible to potentially not enough. Texas A&M? That’s not a sure thing. BYU? Probably out unless something big happens. Michigan State? It’s going to take a few upsets to get there. Stanford? Probably not. Texas Tech isn’t a sure thing, and neither is Kansas – the loser of that matchup in a few weeks is likely out.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO