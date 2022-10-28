Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
KOAT 7
New Mexico Teacher of the Year named
The New Mexico Public Education Department and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have named a Santa Fe Pre-K teacher as teacher of the year. Tara Hughes of the Nye Early Childhood Center has been given the honor. Hughes teaches a 4-year-old preschool class at the childhood center. The Nye Early Childhood...
losalamosreporter.com
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
KOAT 7
Conservation Voters New Mexico receives letter containing 'unidentified chemical substance'
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Conservation Voters New Mexico office in Santa Fe was evacuated and quarantined on Wednesday. According to the group, an anonymous letter was received at the offices containing threatening and offensive language directed toward Representative Nathan Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and Conservation Voters New Mexico.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
pinonpost.com
New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior
As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
corralescomment.com
Corrales Chronicles: Treasures Lost and Reclaimed
Did you know that in 1959 this is what the north end of Corrales looked like? The aerial photo of his house was taken by photographer Dick Kent. The house, which he built in the early 1950s, sits all by itself in the white patch of ground just east of the Main Canal. A lonely tree keeps it company. Kent reached his house on a narrow road (appropriately named Kent Lane) that ran west at the “Chavez Curve” where Corrales Road intersects Ruperts Lane. Loma Larga was a dirt ditch road by the Main Canal. Roads now running west from Loma Larga such as Sagebrush, Camino de la Tierra, and Tierra Encantada would not be built for a quarter century.
sandovalsignpost.com
Early Voting Off to Busy Start
Election Day looms on Nov. 8, but there’s still some time to vote early, register to vote and vote absentee – although voting by mail is getting down to the wire. Absentee ballots must be received by mail or in person by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. The Secretary of State’s Office recommends mailing ballots no later than Nov. 2.
krwg.org
FBI investigating antisemitic mail sent to an advocacy group based in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says it is investigating a report from a Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group that it received mail containing antisemitic imagery and a suspicious powdery substance inside. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said Friday in an email that the substance was tested and determined not to be harmful. Further details were not being released by the FBI as it continues its investigation.
pommietravels.com
The Parador Santa Fe Review: Cute Boutique Hotel in Santa Fe
1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 Saturday morning.
newsfromthestates.com
FBI investigating after Conservation Voters NM gets letter with threats and ‘substance’
Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) holds out a microphone during a public hearing late last year during a special session of the Legislature. The FBI is looking into a threatening letter received Wednesday at the Santa Fe office of the Conservation Voters New Mexico, according to the organization and an FBI spokesperson.
Candlelight vigil held for victims in deadly Taos crash
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Taos mourned together at a public vigil held in the Taos Plaza Thursday evening. Dozens showed up in support of each for the families and friends of the Taos High School students who were injured on Sunday in a deadly crash following a homecoming party. Seven students were involved […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
KOAT 7
Two arrested for murder of Santa Fe woman
SANTA FE, N.M. — A man and woman have been arrested in the homicide death of a woman found Saturday afternoon by Santa Fe police and Fire Department personnel on the 5000 block of Jaguar Avenue. Kiara McCulley, 19, and Isaac Apodaca, 25, were been charged with one count...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
corralescomment.com
Two Residents Escorted by Police Out of Village Council Meeting
During the Village Council meeting on Tues. Oct. 25, two Corrales residents, Curt Flora and Kenneth DeHoff, were escorted out by police after speaking out of turn during the public comment period of the meeting. Both are calling for the termination of Planning and Zoning Administrator Laurie Stout. Flora has...
rrobserver.com
County approves design and construction of Paseo del Volcan extension
Intersection of Unser Blvd. and Paseo del Volcan. (Michaela Helean/Observer) The Sandoval County Commission approved funds on Oct.26 for Huitt Zollars to start work on the design and construction phase of the Paseo del Volcan extension. “What great news this is to be able to start the next phase of...
Santa Fe police investigating after woman found dead Saturday afternoon
Police in New Mexico are investigating a death.
Rio Grande Sun
Pojoaque's Long Season Ends with Loss to Española
At the end of the last game of the season, Pojoaque football coach Pat Mares told the team that he had decided to step down as head coach after five seasons, and focus more on coaching within the Pojoaque Crush youth program and his 10-year-old son, Brendan. “I attend my...
Rio Grande Sun
Man Released from Jail, on House Arrest After Allegedly Murdering Victim in Hernandez Oct. 17
Elmer Sanchez Jr., a father of five, has been laid to rest after allegedly being shot and murdered on Oct. 17 in Hernandez. Meanwhile, Jerrid Maestas, the man accused of shooting Sanchez, is out of jail and back home under house arrest. The suspect has been charged with an open count of murder after allegedly shooting Elmer Sanchez Jr., according to Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Major Lorenzo Aguilar.
