The Biggest Game Releases of November 2022
BOY! It’s November and everyone knows God Of War Ragnarok is launching this month, but what about everything else? There’s a big list of games coming to all your favorite consoles and we’re gonna tell you about them!
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
Exclusive: Check Out This Beautiful New Lightning Card in the Final Fantasy TCG
The upcoming Final Fantasy Trading Card Game set, Resurgence of Power, will soon release this year on December 9. The new booster set is packed full of fan favorites from Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8, and Final Fantasy 13 just to name a few. Speaking of Final Fantasy 13, we have an exclusive reveal of the newest Lightning card, one of the rarest cards in the set. Take a look in all its glory:
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Brings New Maps, Game Modes and More
New Information about Halo Infinite's Winter Update has just surfaced online, and it is supposed to be the largest feature update for the title to date. Halo Infinite's Winter Update arrives on November 8, 2022, and it will bring some much-awaited features and content for the entire game which include Campaign Network Co-Op, the Forge Beta, and a free 30-tier battle pass. This article will share details about the two new maps and game modes that have been introduced along with the other features.
Evil West - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
In this latest trailer for Evil West, get to know the vampire hunter you play, Jesse Rentier, and learn more about the story of this upcoming third-person action-adventure game. Additionally, meet your partner Edgar Gravenor and take a peek at the various locations you'll explore like infested mines and more. The trailer also showcases a variety of weapons and tools in action like your revolver, rifle, the Rentier boomstick, the Rentier gauntlet, weapons and tools skill trees, gameplay, and frightful foes.
Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC Walkthrough – Castle Dimitrescu Part 2/3
Part 2 of IGN’s Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Castle Dimitrescu finding the Bronze and Silver mask, while also finding the second RW-Variant Flask to upgrade Rose. 00:00 - Find the Bronze Mask. 02:10 - High-Capacity Mag (LEMI) Found.
RoboCo - Official Steam Early Access Launch Trailer
Here's your look at RoboCo, an upcoming robotics sandbox adventure game where you build robots, solve challenges, and serve humans. RoboCo will be available on Steam Early Access on November 3, 2022.
Dead by Daylight - Official 'Forged in Fog' Trailer
A new Killer and a new Survivor are coming to Dead by Daylight in the upcoming Chapter 26, Forged in Fog, of the multiplayer action horror game. Check out the trailer to meet the new Killer, The Knight, and the new survivor, Vittorio Toscano, who is a scholar in search of elusive wisdom.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-24-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/24/22!. 00:00 - Mutant Football League - Official 2022 DLC Trailer. 01:54 - Gotham Knights - Official Overview Trailer. 06:46 - Drug Dealer Simulator 2 - Official Announcement Trailer. 08:37 - Zombie Cure Lab - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer.
