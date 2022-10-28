Read full article on original website
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Disney+ Subscribers Will Get Early Access to Select Merchandise in U.S. Test
Disney wants to see how well it can convert binge-watchers into buyers. In a test launching Nov. 1 — timed for the holiday-shopping season — Disney+ customers in the U.S. will get exclusive early access to certain Mouse House merchandise on the company’s shopDisney ecommerce site. The toys, collectibles, apparel and other products will include those from Star Wars and “The Mandalorian,” Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Doctor Strange,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” and Pixar’s “Lightyear.”
Taylor Swift First Artist Ever to Lock Down the 10 Top Spots in the Hot 100 in One Week
Look what she made the top 10 do: Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to command all 10 of the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, with songs from her fervently consumed “Midnights” album doing the trick. The previous record-holder was Drake, who managed to lock in nine out of 10 songs when “Certified Lover Boy” came out last year.
Taylor Swift announces Bay Area concert, overwhelms Ticketmaster site
Ticketmaster couldn't handle the rush of Swifties.
Julie Powell, food writer of 'Julie & Julia,' dead at 49
Julie Powell, the internet blogger behind "Julie & Julia," has died at 49. She was found at her home in New York after suffering cardiac arrest.
Sony, Tarak Ben Ammar’s Eagle Pictures Ink Distribution, Co-Production Pact
Italy’s leading independent distribution company Eagle Pictures has signed a milestone pact with Sony to distribute the studio’s movies in Italy, as well as co-produce European and international films. The deal expands on Eagle’s previous agreement with Sony which concerned the distribution of Sony titles on home entertainment...
‘Have a Plan, But Be Ready to Abandon It’: ‘Into the Weeds’ Director Jennifer Baichwal Discusses Career
Canadian documentary filmmaker Jennifer Baichwal was “excited and happy” to pick up an award at Ji.hlava Documentary Film Festival for “Into the Weeds: Dewayne ‘Lee’ Johnson vs. Monsanto Company.”. Johnson, who developed a deadly form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, took Monsanto to trial, alleging it failed...
Chaos, drastic changes at San Francisco-based Twitter as Elon Musk takes over
Within the span of 96 hours, Musk's buyout of the San Francisco-based tech giant has generated major reverberations.
