KTUL
Tulsa USA BMX stadium wins 4 construction awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The USA BMX Hardesty National Stadium and National Headquarters, constructed as a Vision Tulsa project, won four awards at the ABC, also known as the Associated Builders and Contractors, Oklahoma Excellence in Construction Awards Banquet held in Tulsa last week. “These Excellence in Construction Awards...
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
Shania Twain bringing tour to downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Shania Twain is bringing her “Queen of Me Tour” to Tulsa in June. She will hit the BOK Center stage on Saturday, June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. They start at $40.95. The five-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend and...
KTUL
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation's Emmy-award-winning Jennifer Loren speaks at imagineNATIVE
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Emmy-award-winning filmmaker and director of the Cherokee Nation Film and Original Content, Jennifer Loren, recently presented as an industry leader at the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival in Toronto. The festival will continue through October 30. ImagineNATIVE is the largest annual Indigenous media arts...
KTUL
Alert 360 shows first responders love at Hometown Heroes event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa security company showed first responders some love Saturday. It held a celebration for hometown heroes, which also included veterans, hospital workers, and teachers. The company brought in food trucks, set up some games and showed off some of its security products. "You know...
KTUL
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
Bartlesville Sports Fan Goes Viral On TikTok
A young man from Bartlesville is gaining a lot of attention on TikTok this sports season. His name is James, he has Down Syndrome and he has 500,000 followers with over 12 million likes. James gained popularity on the platform by reacting to sporting events. Meteorologist Stacia Knight shared more...
KTUL
Tulsa Boys' Home boys learn mechanical skills during Hot Rod Camp
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The boys at Tulsa Boys' Home recently participated in "Hot Rod Camp" hosted by the Heart of a Craftsman outreach ministry. The boys learned various mechanical skills including checking spark plugs and step-by-step instructions on how to complete an oil change. The camp is about...
Longtime Tulsa business Ehrle's Party Supply announces closing sale
Ehrle's Party Supply announced late Monday that it will be holding its retirement liquidation sale on Tuesday as they clear out its inventory for good.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
KTUL
Helen Paul Learning Center in Catoosa closed Tuesday due to water leak
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Helen Paul Learning Center in Catoosa has canceled classes today due to a water leak in town. The City of Catoosa says it is currently working to repair the leak on Cherokee Street near the intersection of Cherokee and Denbo Street. The school will...
tulsapeople.com
Colossal changes coming to Tulsa Zoo
Construction is in progress at Tulsa Zoo for one of the largest elephant facilities of its kind in North America. The new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve, which will allow the zoo to provide excellent care for elephants at all stages of life, broke ground in June. Ten...
KTUL
Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa to close at end of year after death of owner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa staple Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse is set to close it's doors at the end of year following the death of its owner, Edmond Slyman. Slyman purchased the restaurant from his uncle, Fred Jospeh, who founded the steakhouse in 1962. "As a family, we have...
Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration
A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
KTUL
$150,000 worth of Christmas decorations on display at Roosevelt's
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — November 1 marks the day that Roosevelt's annual Christmas decorations go up on display. These decorations total $150,000 and can be seen from anywhere in the Cherry Street restaurant. The inspiration for the decorations on the ceiling was sparked by laying on the floor and...
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
KTUL
17 additional burials found at Oaklawn Cemetery during second excavation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Facebook page offered an update on the second excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery. State Archaeologist of Oklahoma Kary Stackelbeck spoke on the details. Stackelbeck says the excavation process has been expanded west and south. In this process, an additional 16 fully exposed...
News On 6
Tulsa Doctor Reminds People To Be Aware Of Stroke Signs During World Stroke Day
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and a Tulsa doctor said knowing the signs can save lives. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Tulsa neurologist Dr. Andre Fredieu told News...
fourstateshomepage.com
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
