Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York

Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Alert: Popular Cleaning Products Sold In New York May Get You Sick

Nearly 40 million cleaning products have been recalled because they may contain infection-causing bacteria. Another day and another recalled item to look out for. This week, Hudson Valley Post has reported on recalled desserts, recalled meat and now recalled cleaning supplies. Plastic Found In Popular Dessert Sold Across New York...
The Jewish Press

Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race

A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
Where To Buy Fresh Local Cranberries In Upstate New York For Thanksgiving

Your Thanksgiving table will have all of the standard dishes. Are you looking for fresh cranberries to make some cranberry sauce? Here's where to buy them in Upstate New York. Did you know that the recipe for cranberry sauce is almost as old as the United States itself? The recipe for cranberry sauce appears in the 1796 edition of The Art of Cookery by Amelia Simmons. This classic book is the first known cookbook authored by an American.
CBS New York

Hochul: NY has spent 91% of federal funds for Sandy recovery

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reveal the state's progress.Hochul says the governor's Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91 percent of the $4.5 billion it received from the federal government.The funds helped support more than 1,000 small businesses and complete more than 11,000 housing repair and flood mitigation projects."It's all about long-term resiliency. You can deal with the aftermath immediately, but then what does long-term resiliency look like? It says you're doing things smart and you are getting ready for the next one," Hochul said.Hochul says the state is creating an Office of Resilient Homes and Communities to manage the long-term recovery from Sandy.
Hudson Valley Post

Visit Jack the Ripper Suspect’s Grave in Upstate New York

They may have never discovered the true identity of Jack the Ripper but there are some suspects and one is buried in Upstate New York. I don't know what our dark obsession is with murderers but many people have a fascination with the twisted individuals who kill repeatedly. Jack the Ripper is one of the world's first notable serial killers. Jack the Ripper has made it on the screen several times over the years. From Hell starring Johnny Depp and Heather Graham loosely told the story of the person who murdered at least 5 London women in late 19th century.
Want Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving? Support These NY Farms!

Thanksgiving is just about a month away! There are so many things to look forward to with this holiday, especially the opportunity to see family and friends that you may not have seen in a while or that you just don't see enough. Football is a nice addition to Thanksgiving...
